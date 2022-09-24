ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Panini And Reebok Kick Off Forthcoming Collaboration With A 1-Of-100 Question For Friends & Family

The sneaker community and the basketball card community share a lot of similarities. Both industries really began to grow from the 1980s, each breeding a cult following that have become fixtures in the mainstream of pop culture and commodities. The thrill of the hunt followed by the feeling of acquiring that *one* pair is a shared experience that both groups can relate to, and it all comes together with this official partnership between Reebok and Panini — two authorities in their respective industries.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#King James#Gum#African#Wakandan#Marvel#Gs
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low

During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun

Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” Rumored Release Date Revealed

This new Air Jordan 11 Low is a not to the AJ3. The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

“Black” And “Dark Spruce” Darken The Nike Air Max Penny

Thanks to its collaborative efforts with Social Status throughout the year, The Swooshes Air Penny line has received a boisterous revitalization via both its first signature silhouette and the Air Max Penny 2. Next to the return of OG in-line propositions, the Beaverton-based brand is doubling down on the rekindled appreciation for the model with a “Black/Dark Spruce” ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

An Iridescent Film Covers The Nike Dunk Low “Worldwide”

Similar to Bruce Kilgore’s 40th anniversary model, the Nike Dunk has enjoyed global fame since its revitalization just a few years ago, So far establishing its collection amidst opposing black and white Air Force 1 offerings, The Swooshes Worldwide collection is extending towards Peter Moore’s 1985 silhouette with a black and reflective proposition.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 20 “Laser Blue” Goes Heavy With Multi-Color

Ever since the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 released in 2006, The Swoosh has made it a point to dress The King’s signature silhouette in colorful array of hues paying homage to his preferred childhood snack, Fruity Pebbles. Having made its most recent appearance on the LeBron 19 Low, the disparate cut of his 20th model may be harkening the rainbow-shaded cereal earlier than most with the rosters next colorway seemingly taking on the assemblage of flavors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Lil Uzi Vert Calls JT Their ‘Future Baby Mama’ While Flexing Jewelry She Got Them

Lil Uzi Vert referred to City Girls rapper JT as their “future baby mama” while flexing some pricey jewelry she gave him for a content creator's Instagram channel. The Instagram channel follows Chris Smoove, who interviews rappers and asks them in an excited fashion to list out the price tags associated with their outfits. Uzi was Smoove’s latest subject, and the Eternal Atake rapper met the moment head-on by joining in with Smoove’s excited demeanor.
CELEBRITIES

