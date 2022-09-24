Top 5 Tips to Prevent Spine Neck Pain – Shares Dr. Michèle Bernatchez, a 2022 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Chiropractor in Laval

Just like the humans who use them, pillows are remarkably varied. Choosing the right one is all about identifying the things that you really like in a pillow, and finding an option that has those characteristics.First, think about firmness. Do you want your pillow to be soft, firm, or somewhere in-between? There’s no right or wrong answer here – everyone has their own Goldilocks zone based on factors such as their body shape, the weight of their head and their learnt pillow preferences.Pillows made with memory foam tend to offer a firmer, more supportive feel than pillows with organic fillings...

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO