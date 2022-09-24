No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech: Longhorns release depth chart with Quinn Ewers as first co-starter at QB

Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: CB Ryan Watts brought the hat against a (predictably) high-flying Texas Tech offense
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Final thoughts on loss to Texas Tech, looking ahead to Graham Harrell’s offense
Has it been enough time for you to reset after the Longhorns’ loss to Texas Tech last week? No? Well, that’s alright because neither have we but Texas still plays a football game this Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast gets you ready for West Virginia. Before...
Burnt Orange Nation
2022 Football Predictions: Post ‘South Plains Swoon’ Edition
Going into the game against Texas Tech, I think it would be safe to say that Longhorn Nation was very optimistic about this year’s team. Despite having one loss already, it was a ‘quality loss’ to Alabama, that showed the college football world that Texas could in fact hang with the big boys of the SEC.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns once again have questions to answer after a second-half letdown. Texas held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but aggressive playcalling and strategy from the Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire set the stage for the collapse. Fourth down conversions led to tired defenders and Texas Tech capitalized, forcing overtime and setting up Tech to win. Quarterback Donovan Smith played a career game for the Red Raiders, putting up a winning performance after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
Burnt Orange Nation
Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’
Entering overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Longhorns held the momentum following a remarkable drive that went four plays and 46 yards in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Bert Auburn. With the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Tech fined and reprimanded by Big 12 for storming field after beating Texas
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Texas Tech Red Raiders were fined $50,000 and issued a public reprimand by the league after storming the field following Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium. “We have a duty to provide a safe game...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football
In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Five observations and Sunday chat
Strange things happen when you play in Lubbock. That statement will forever ring true for me and while yesterday’s matchup wasn’t the weirdest Lubbock game I’ve watched it will still qualify. Maybe it was the fact that after the Texas Longhorns offense executed a flawless one minute drill offense to send the game to overtime, they watched their All-American running back put the ball on turf to set up the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Reliving the 2005 national title game with Vince Young and Matt Leinart on Omaha Production’s Eli’s Places
“Fourth and five, the national championship on the line right here. He’s going for the corner, he’s got it. Vince Young scores.”. Keith Jackson’s iconic call as Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young scored the game-winning touchdown against the USC Trojans in the 2005 national championship is a moment that Longhorns fans will never forget.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time...
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian on Texas Tech fans storming the field: ‘It’s a dangerous situation’
In the aftermath of Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win by the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock, focus turned on Sunday to a viral video of a Red Raiders fan shoving Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo as students stormed the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. During...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star F Andrej Stojakovic releases top 4 schools
Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit small forward Andrej Stojokavic released his top four schools on Wednesday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut, along with Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal, and UCLA Bruins. The 6’6, 185-pounder is the son of Peja Stojakovic, the sharpshooter primarily known for his time with the Sacramento Kings...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Time to panic?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another double-digit lead in the second half was blown for Sark and Co., this time...
Burnt Orange Nation
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
