No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech: Longhorns release depth chart with Quinn Ewers as first co-starter at QB

In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO