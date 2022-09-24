Read full article on original website
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
signalscv.com
Saugus district to educate its community after isolated edible incident
Earlier in September, a Bridgeport Elementary School student brought marijuana-infused gummy to campus. A Bridgeport Elementary School student brought a marijuana-infused gummy from their home in early-September, prompting an investigation into the incident, according to Saugus Union School District officials. Michelle Barries, assistant superintendent of student support services, said the...
Suspect in Lancaster beating intended to rape victim, DA says; identity still unknown
A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is. On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim. He […]
KEYT
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
Santa Clarita Radio
Newhall Containment Set Up After Stolen Vehicle Suspect Flees
A Newhall containment was set up Tuesday after a stolen vehicle suspect fled from deputies. Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies contacted two stolen vehicle suspects on Lyons Avenue and Arcadia Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. A female, the driver...
Wildlife officers hunt for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita
Wildlife officers resumed their hunt Wednesday for an “aggressive mountain lion” that attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita. Pico Canyon Park was closed Tuesday evening and would remain closed indefinitely while authorities tried to capture the big cat, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. […]
kclu.org
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Santa Clarita Radio
“Lisa” Brush Fire Breaks Out In Castaic Near Freeway
A small brush fire, dubbed the Lisa Fire, broke out near the 5 Freeway in Castaic on Tuesday evening, affecting traffic. The fire, named the Lisa Fire, was reported on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs.
signalscv.com
Park closed after child attacked by mountain lion in Pico Canyon
Pico Canyon Park will be closed until further notice due to a mountain lion attacking a 7-year-old child on Monday, according to officials from the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation. The attack resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the child, but authorities say they are not taking any risks...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman found huffing aerosol can after crash
A woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle and was reportedly seen huffing an aerosol can as deputies approached the scene on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. The collision was reported near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus. “Upon arrival, deputies observed...
signalscv.com
#LISAIC reaches estimated two acres in Castaic
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Castaic on Tuesday afternoon, reaching an estimated 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Firefighters were dispatched to The Old Road and Parker Road at 4:53 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m. According to Martin Rangel, a spokesman...
Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified as a veteran L.A. County deputy probation officer.
signalscv.com
Families, dignitaries induct traveling memorial in Valencia
Veterans, families of fallen veterans, and local dignitaries attended a ceremony on Sunday afternoon inducting the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at the east atrium of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The traveling memorial displays the photos and names of the 750 men and women from California who died serving in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Mid-City crash
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday, as the investigation into the death continued. The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Carjacking In Castaic
One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI
A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
signalscv.com
‘Heartbreak and remembrance’
Santa Clarita hosts 17th annual Evening of Remembrance at Central Park’s Youth Grove. Susan Collier caressed an image of her daughter, Jessica Brooke Collier, forever 21, who died in a traffic-related incident — similar to the other 117 Santa Clarita Valley youth whose names are engraved at the Youth Grove monument.
Santa Clarita Radio
Ulrich Lifestyle In Santa Clarita Sells Custom Sheds, Garages, Playhouses And More
Many of the sheds they offer can be turned into a bedroom, man cave, storage shed, home office and more. The sheds are meant to provide extra space completely separate from your home. Ulrich Barns has various sheds on display at their Santa Clarita location. You can always go check out their pre-made sheds.
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
