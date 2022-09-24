Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Police: Driver who fled after pulling woman from deadly Oxford Circle crash arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after police say he fled the scene of a tragic car crash that claimed the life of a woman last month. Anthony Ruiz Sotelo, 22, is charged with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges. Police say Sotelo was...
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 82, attacked, carjacked buying gift for wife at Willow Grove Park Mall, teens sought
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An 82-year-old man's innocent trip to the mall ended with violence after an unprovoked attack earlier this month. Police say the man was walking to his truck in the parking lot of Willow Grove Park Mall when he was attacked from behind by two teen suspects. He...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects sought in shooting of Roxborough High School football players
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing five armed suspects they say jumped from an SUV and opened fire on a group of high school football players outside Roxborough High School. The shooting left one teen dead and four others injured.
fox29.com
Police: No injuries reported in 5 car train derailment in Bethlehem
PHILADELPHIA - No injuries have been reported after authorities say five train cars became displaced from the tracks Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Emergency crews responded to the train tracks near Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson from the Northampton Police Department said investigators are...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies in police car after being shot in the head in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead after he was shot in Oxford Circle on Monday morning, police say. According to authorities, the incident happened at 12:32 a.m. on the 1600 block of Creston Street when authorities found the man lying in a rear driveway with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police in Haverford, Pa. investigating incidents involving unruly teens
Haverford police say they are aware of several incidents involving unruly teens that happened over the weekend.
fox29.com
Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street
A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
delawarevalleynews.com
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist then reportedly...
fox29.com
Video: Delaware jewelry store owner brutally beaten by armed robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - New video has emerged in a violent assault and robbery that occurred in a Wilmington, Delaware jewelry store earlier this month. The incident occurred back on the morning of Sept. 15 inside the store located on the 100 block of West 9th Street. Video of the incident shows...
fox29.com
Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
