ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School

A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: No injuries reported in 5 car train derailment in Bethlehem

PHILADELPHIA - No injuries have been reported after authorities say five train cars became displaced from the tracks Tuesday night in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Emergency crews responded to the train tracks near Riverside Drive and West 2nd Street around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson from the Northampton Police Department said investigators are...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mercedes Benz S500
fox29.com

Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street

A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 26, fatally shot in Frankford, police say

PHILADELPHIA - An act of gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia after a shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Responding officers discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy