ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

American Heart Association to host 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Heart Association has announced that it will host its 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk on Oct. 22. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the UNCW Veterans Hall Courtyard at 1040 Walton Drive, Wilmington. The event seeks to celebrate heart and stroke survivors,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New library to “check out” seeds rather than books

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Haiti#The Dominican Republic#Charity#Rise Against Hunger
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WECT

Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Several schools moving to remote learning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities, per a release from PCS. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy