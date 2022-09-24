Read full article on original website
WECT
American Heart Association to host 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Heart Association has announced that it will host its 2022 Cape Fear Heart Walk on Oct. 22. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the UNCW Veterans Hall Courtyard at 1040 Walton Drive, Wilmington. The event seeks to celebrate heart and stroke survivors,...
WECT
New library to “check out” seeds rather than books
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new library program at Maides Park in Wilmington, but it doesn’t involve books. Cardholders can now “check out” packets of seeds for fruits, vegetables and flowers. The idea for the program started when Walmart reached out to Maides Park, asking...
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for book easel and new calendar for classroom
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephanie Jacobs, a pre K-2 teacher at Williams Township would like to update the calendar she has in her classroom. “We currently have an older calendar with homemade number Velcro strips on the back,” Ms. Jacobs said on her DonorsChoose page. “It is torn in several places and needs replacing.”
WECT
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host blood drive, urges community to donate
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced that they will host a blood drive on Oct. 13. from 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. According to the announcement, the event will take place in the Ocean’s Classroom at 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach.
WECT
Non-profit announces pickleball tournament to raise money for Oak Island parks
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation has announced a pickleball tournament to raise money for park-related projects. The Battle on the Beach fundraising tournament will be held from October 22 to 23 at the outdoor pickleball/tennis courts in Middleton Park. The foundation raises...
Richlands alumni providing scholarships to Onslow County students for mental health, addiction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Richlands High School alumni are helping students in their community make a difference in the lives of people who struggle with mental health and addiction. The Wildcat Angel Fund honors the memory of friends they’ve lost in the hopes of helping others in the future. Patrick Dean and Jordan Brown […]
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
WECT
27th annual Art in the Arboretum rescheduled, planning to occur in November
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum has been postponed due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Cape Fear region. According to their announcement, the event will now take place Nov. 5-6. The show will be open...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
wfmynews2.com
Hurricane Ian bearing down on three family members in three cities
Travis Kennedy lives in Greensboro. He has family in Jacksonville and Tampa. All of them are getting ready for Hurricane Ian.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $13,000 in grants to be used for household items
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Sept. 26, 2022. Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon. The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 24. Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WECT
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency. Audrey Hart,...
WECT
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local information...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
WECT
Several schools moving to remote learning due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Pender County Schools will be moving to a remote-learning schedule. No staff, students or teachers will report to school facilities, per a release from PCS. Teachers will inform students of any assignments to be done during that day.
