ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Emma Hayes Believes Chelsea Will Bounce Back Against Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsgZq_0i8rAw7700

Chelsea Women are set to respond following their Women's Super League defeat against Liverpool.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A sold out Kingsmeadow sets the stage for either Chelsea or Manchester City to rectify their lacklustre starts from last weekend, and earn their first three points of the new season.

Talking in the pre-match press conference, head coach Emma Hayes has explained why she always expects to see a positive response from her squad.

"I always think there are so many leaders in the dressing room; they're so accountable, so mature," she said via Chelsea FC . "I think that's one thing I have seen as an improvement in the team is their response to things collectively... I think everybody's given the best they can this week"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mufug_0i8rAw7700

IMAGO / News Images

Man City opened their 2022/23 Women's Super League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 defeat away at Aston Villa last Sunday, but Hayes knows it's still going to take a lot from her team to beat out one of their biggest foes.

"[Manchester] City have quality throughout and they were improving their performances with every game they played against us last year. That will give them confidence.

"What we’ve been talking about internally is that how we control the game has to improve. There’s a demand from me and preparation around how to do that. I want to see our team implement what we work so hard on in training."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDwQS_0i8rAw7700

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea last triumphed over City in the FA Cup final back in May, and will be hoping to draw from that victory in a vital match tomorrow afternoon.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Petit
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Chelsea Fc#Chelsea Women#Women S Super League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy