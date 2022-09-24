Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies
(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
Nearly 15,000 responses to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender student policy in 24 hours
The new transgender student policy from the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drawn more than 17,500 public comments in just over 24 hours, with more pouring in every minute.
Virginia's transgender policies for students garner thousands of comments
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
NBC Washington
Virginia Students Planning Walkouts Over Youngkin Transgender Restrictions
Editor's Note: See live coverage of Tuesday's protests here. Students at dozens of schools in Virginia are planning to walk out of school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on the rights of transgender students. Students at more than 90 schools across the commonwealth are expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 1,000 Virginia students walk out over governor's new transgender policy
Thousands of Virginia students walked out of school in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies that would restrict which pronouns are allowed in classrooms. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports. Sept. 28, 2022.
wvtf.org
Under changes made in 2017, many Virginia schools are fully accredited
The vast majority of schools in Virginia are fully accredited. More than 1,600 schools are making the grade while fewer than 200 schools are not. Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the current accreditation system was created in 2017 to provide a full picture of how schools are performing and the progress they’re making.
vccs.edu
Governor Youngkin to Virginia’s Community Colleges: I’m committed, accessible and want to be involved
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the VCCS State Board last week, “You have my commitment to be with you, to be accessible, to be involved.” It was a clear expression that Youngkin wants a “hands-on” relationship with Virginia’s Community Colleges. A series of visits to...
Washington Examiner
Virginia students walk out of school in protest of Youngkin's transgender policies
Students at nearly 100 different Virginia public schools are staging walkouts Tuesday to protest new policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) that require schools to obtain parental consent before allowing students to adopt new gender identities at school. The protests are being organized by the Fairfax County -based Pride Liberation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Meet the Candidates: Taysha DeVaughan for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District seat
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Taysha DeVaughan, who is running for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District seat. Early voting in Virginia runs...
Thousands of people comment on proposed changes to transgender student policies
The comment period just began Monday. Statewide on Tuesday students walked out of high schools in opposition to the changes.
Inside Nova
See the former jobs of the governor of Virginia
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Virginia using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces hundreds of jobs coming to Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his message of a vibrant business climate with the announcement of a new company calling Virginia home on the Southside. "It is my honor to announce that IperionX Limited will establish Virginia's first titanium demonstration facility right here, right here...
WHSV
VSHL rules regarding transgender athletes may be forced to change under Gov. Youngkin’s new policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League is waiting to see if Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new proposed policies will overturn its current rules regarding transgender athletes. The most recent VSHL guidelines allow trans athletes to participate in high school sports if they agree to undergo an appeals...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
Youngkin’s election commissioner addresses fraud concerns as early voting starts
lection Commissioner Susan Beals, who was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in March, is facing her first big test with early voting now underway in Virginia.
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
WSET
Biden Administration approves Virginia plan to build out EV Charging along highways
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Biden-Harris Administration on Tuesday announced that Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states,...
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Comments / 0