Virginia State

WSET

Gov. Youngkin responds to Va. student walkout in protest of transgender policies

(WSET) — Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Governor Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Students Planning Walkouts Over Youngkin Transgender Restrictions

Editor's Note: See live coverage of Tuesday's protests here. Students at dozens of schools in Virginia are planning to walk out of school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on the rights of transgender students. Students at more than 90 schools across the commonwealth are expected...
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
wvtf.org

Under changes made in 2017, many Virginia schools are fully accredited

The vast majority of schools in Virginia are fully accredited. More than 1,600 schools are making the grade while fewer than 200 schools are not. Laura Goren at the Commonwealth Institute says the current accreditation system was created in 2017 to provide a full picture of how schools are performing and the progress they’re making.
VIRGINIA STATE
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces hundreds of jobs coming to Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his message of a vibrant business climate with the announcement of a new company calling Virginia home on the Southside. "It is my honor to announce that IperionX Limited will establish Virginia's first titanium demonstration facility right here, right here...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Biden Administration approves Virginia plan to build out EV Charging along highways

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Biden-Harris Administration on Tuesday announced that Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states,...
VIRGINIA STATE

