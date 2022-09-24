FIDE reprimands Magnus Carlsen for quitting match after one move but ‘shares his deep concerns’ about cheating in chess

Read full article on original website
Related
How do you even cheat in chess? Artificial intelligence and Morse code
It's the story that has rocked chess and shown no sign of abating.
BBC
Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match
A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
Comments / 0