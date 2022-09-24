Although we’re nearly in October, the Everton Under 18s have so far only played 4 games and, disappointingly, have only secured one win in the Premier League U18 Cup, the other league games ending in narrow defeats. They sit second to bottom (13th) of the Under 18 table having scored 5 goals in all games but conceding 7 in the process. It is worth noting that Paul Tait’s team last season finished 10th in the table and yet several players have gone on to join the Under 21 squad this season so it is definitely not all about results.

