Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Spurs Women: Brutal Defeat at the Emirates
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 4-0 to Arsenal Women in a North London Derby played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators at the Emirates. At no point did Spurs make the game look particularly competitive to the record breaking crowd. Spurs’ starting lineup was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. I’m...
Report: Jan Oblak an option to replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at options to replace Hugo Lloris, both in the short and the long term. In the immediate term, Hugo is a doubt for this weekend’s North London Derby after picking up a thigh injury against Leicester City that ruled him out of both of France’s Nations League matches over the international break. If he’s not able to play, it is almost certain that Antonio Conte will turn to newly-signed backup keeper Fraser Forster to play at The Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Just How Good Has Alex Iwobi Been For Everton This Season?
In my eyes, and certainly those of many other Evertonians, Alexander Chuka Iwobi has been Everton’s standout performer through the first seven Premier League games of the 2022/23 season and possibly 2022 as a whole too. Once thought of as a glaring example of Everton’s misguided spending during the Farhad Moshiri era, the Nigerian has now become an undroppable member of Frank Lampard’s side whose name is being sung around the Goodison Park terraces on a weekly basis.
Former Everton Midfielder Makes Surprise Announcement
At the end of last season Everton saw an exodus of players whose contracts ended or were released by the club. One of those players was Fabian Delph and in a somewhat surprising turn of events, he has announced his retirement on his Instagram account. “So today I announce my...
Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool and Dortmund Consider Bellingham and Keita Swap
A new report from Sport Bild claims that Liverpool FC, in light of rival interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and more, are set to offer Borussia Dortmund a swap deal involving Naby Keita in January. Of course, this isn’t the first time Keita has been linked with Dortmund. Those...
The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad
There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
Everton Women vs Leicester City: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be keen to build on Sunday’s Merseyside Derby triumph as they welcome Leicester City to Walton Hall Park on Thursday evening. The rearranged fixture is the Blues’ first WSL home game of the season, following a defeat to West Ham in the season opener and a successful trip to Anfield a few days ago.
Sky Blue News: International Round-Up, Derby Official Named, Delph Done, and More...
Manchester City are eager to get all their players back from National Team duty as they prepare for the Manchester derby this Sunday at the Etihad. We’ve got all the latest headlines to get you ready here at Bitter and Blue. RODRIGO’S SPAIN REACH NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS - George...
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
Chelsea looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director — reports
What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!. As reported by the Guardian and...
Sky Blue News: Stones Injured, Bellingham Latest, Haaland Talk, and More...
Manchester City are nearly through the international break and the lads can’t come back soon enough. Here are the Tuesday headlines to get you headed in the right direction for the Manchester derby at the weekend. STONES INJURED AND GUNDOGAN ON TARGET AS ENGLAND DRAW - David Clayton -...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Allan completes move, Iwobi scores, Everton Women win derby
Midfielder Allan officially completes his move to UAE side Al Wahda on a permanent deal. departing Merseyside after two years. [RBM]. Hear from Jarrad Branthwaite on his time in the Netherlands so far. Alex Iwobi scored a lovely goal for Nigeria the other day. Everton Women victorious in Merseyside Derby,...
Jordan Henderson Returns From Injury For England
It’s rare that the international break brings good news for club teams, but seeing Jordan Henderson return to the pitch was a win for injury-ridden Liverpool. The captain hasn’t played since August 31st when a hamstring issue kept him sidelined. Henderson coming back from injury and getting some...
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
Everton Under-18s: The Season So Far | Baines’ Boys
Although we’re nearly in October, the Everton Under 18s have so far only played 4 games and, disappointingly, have only secured one win in the Premier League U18 Cup, the other league games ending in narrow defeats. They sit second to bottom (13th) of the Under 18 table having scored 5 goals in all games but conceding 7 in the process. It is worth noting that Paul Tait’s team last season finished 10th in the table and yet several players have gone on to join the Under 21 squad this season so it is definitely not all about results.
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Playing Catch-Up in Jude Bellingham Race
Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options in the summer of 2023. Liverpool’s first choice target for doing so is 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is likely to cost in excess of £100M when everything’s said and done. These are as close to certain statements...
Liverpool International Update: Darwin Núñez Scores For Uruguay
New signing Darwin Núñez scored a goal for Uruguay in Tuesday friendly action. His goal was one of the two that beat Canada 2-0 in Bratislava, and it came courtesy of a header from former Red Luis Suarez in the 33rd minute. Around the world, several Reds were...
