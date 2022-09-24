Hurricane Ian: Orange County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

Read full article on original website
Related
Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People have evacuated their homes in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County. Crews used boats to get people out Thursday after the worst from Hurricane Ian passed Central Florida. Orlo Vista is known for flooding during hurricanes. Homes in the area were still swallowed...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County officials warn flood water will continue to rise, reopens sandbag locations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County's leaders say they expect post-Hurricane Ian flooding to get worse. The community is coming together to help each other out. Dozens of people filled sandbags in Oviedo, which is bracing for more flooding. They say it's neighbors helping neighbors. They've been going back and...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange County crews rescue people from flooded assisted living facility
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Orange County finished rescuing people from an assisted living facility overnight. The facility is located near Rouse Road and University Boulevard. Rescues were called out Thursday due to rising flood waters threatening the location. A similar rescue effort was performed Thursday at the...
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
WESH
Orlando residents grapple with flooding, power outages
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some people across the WESH 2 News viewing area are still without power or dealing with flooding in their front yards. Many are dealing with both in the neighboring Lake Davis and Delaney Park neighborhoods. “I’ve seen it flood, but I’ve never seen it this high....
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
click orlando
80 Winter Springs residents rescued from rising flood waters, according to Seminole County Fire Department
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department worked over a seven-hour period to help rescue 80 residents from rising flood waters in a Winter Springs neighborhood, according to the department. The rescue effort started Thursday morning with assistance from the Longwood Fire Department and helped residents near...
WESH
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Significant flooding from Ian shuts down Florida Turnpike in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions in Orange County due to "significant flooding." The northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 254 and the southbound lanes are closed from mile marker 267. "This area of the Turnpike in Orange...
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
click orlando
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
click orlando
Little Wekiva River experiences record flood levels during Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Little Wekiva River, the 18.2-mile stream in Seminole County, experienced record flood levels Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seminole County officials said the flooding from the Altamonte Springs stream, which has been at the...
knightnews.com
Hurricane Ian leaves apartment complex without power, flooded around UCF
Arden Villas, an apartment complex off University Boulevard was left damaged and flooded after the impact of Hurricane Ian when Orange County Fire Rescue officials evacuated about 200 UCF students and residents Thursday night. Images submitted to KnightNews.com shows the complex surrounded in water with several cars submerged in the...
click orlando
Seminole County opens emergency shelters, issues evacuation orders for expected flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
Comments / 1