North East WineFest rejuvenates the wine industry in the community

The always popular WineFest returns to North East.

The yearly festival is more than just wine and fun activities, it brings in a nice profit to the region as well. Like a fine wine, the wine fest just keeps on getting better with age.

Gibson Park in North East is a bee hive of human activity with folks sampling different wines for Wine Fest 2022. Folks had a chance to sample over 100 different local wines.

There are also dozens of entertainers, as well as hundreds of crafs and tents. On average they get about 15,000 visitors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and even from Canada.

Jennifer Smith, with the North East Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important to the community for many reasons, since they are an agricultural community, plus it’s great for tourism. She said it’s also a celebration of the region’s main industries.

“We have more than 12 and growing wineries and that brings people to this region, and it employees people who work here and a great opportunity for us to show off our town,” said Jennifer Smith, North East Chamber of Commerce, Enjoy North East.

The fun does not end Friday as Winefest 2022 runs until Sunday at Gibson Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.