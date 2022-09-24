ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s second annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live jazz from the Weldon Hill band, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

5K kicks off Saturday's Virginia Peanut Festival activities in Emporia

Some walked. Some ran. Nobody was as fleet-of-foot as Musa Gwanzura. He completed his 5K run in 18:21. Thirty-six runners or walkers gathered on Halifax St. in front of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness between 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the Virginia Peanut Festival 5K. S.T.R.O.N.G Temple owner Gene Porter had many volunteers assisting in getting the runners ready and providing directions for the runners. Sayvion Stewart was on hand to call out the times as the runners crossed the finish line.
EMPORIA, VA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Parade, car show highlight Emporia's 60th Virginia Peanut Festival

After three days of rides, music, and fun, the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival culminated on Saturday afternoon with its main event, the parade. Clear blue skies greeted patrons for the event, which kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade began at Laurel Street before turning toward...
EMPORIA, VA
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico high school bands to compete in 'Showcase of Bands" Oct. 1

Three Henrico County high school bands will be among the bands competing in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High School Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Bands from Glen Allen, Hermitage and Mills Godwin will compete along with a number of others from the region and state. Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for those 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and younger. Midlothian High School is located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Humane Society hosting semiannual Boston Butt sale

On Friday, Oct. 7 the EGHS hosts its 28th semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $40 for the slow-cooked pork and $45 with the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth

On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
EMPORIA, VA

