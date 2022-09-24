Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond
Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s second annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live jazz from the Weldon Hill band, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia.
Richmond Schools Facilities Head got $30,000 raise after Fox fire
The increase was unanimously approved in May by the Richmond School Board at the recommendation of the administration, sources told the Problem Solvers.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
5K kicks off Saturday’s Virginia Peanut Festival activities in Emporia
Some walked. Some ran. Nobody was as fleet-of-foot as Musa Gwanzura. He completed his 5K run in 18:21. Thirty-six runners or walkers gathered on Halifax St. in front of S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness between 7-7:30 a.m. Saturday morning for the Virginia Peanut Festival 5K. S.T.R.O.N.G Temple owner Gene Porter had many volunteers assisting in getting the runners ready and providing directions for the runners. Sayvion Stewart was on hand to call out the times as the runners crossed the finish line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Peanut-based dishes return to the Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival after 3-year hiatus
There is nothing quite like the Virginia Peanut Festival’s Kook-Off Kick-Off for peanut lovers. The event was sidelined as a COVID-19 prevention precaution for the past two years, bringing an appreciative crowd to Thursday evening’s gathering at the Emporia Farmer’s Market. Several groups prepared peanut-based appetizers for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Navy veteran Poarch serves as Grand Marshal for Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival Parade
The very first Grand Marshal for the Virginia Peanut Festival parade was none other than local television icon “Sailor Bob” Griggs, host of a then-popular TV show on channel 12 in Richmond. This year, the position was filled by a true patriot, ace pilot, and family man who...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Virginia's transgender policies for students garner thousands of comments
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Parade, car show highlight Emporia's 60th Virginia Peanut Festival
After three days of rides, music, and fun, the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival culminated on Saturday afternoon with its main event, the parade. Clear blue skies greeted patrons for the event, which kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade began at Laurel Street before turning toward...
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Mystery grocer is coming to Henrico shopping center
A to-be-named grocer is set to take over a former Food Lion space at Willow Place at 5420 W. Broad St., according to plans filed recently with Henrico County.
3 Henrico high school bands to compete in ‘Showcase of Bands” Oct. 1
Three Henrico County high school bands will be among the bands competing in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands at Midlothian High School Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Bands from Glen Allen, Hermitage and Mills Godwin will compete along with a number of others from the region and state. Admission is $10 for those ages 13 and older, $5 for those 5 to 12 and free for those 4 and younger. Midlothian High School is located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville Humane Society hosting semiannual Boston Butt sale
On Friday, Oct. 7 the EGHS hosts its 28th semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $40 for the slow-cooked pork and $45 with the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth
On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
Mayor Stoney asks for investigating after bombshell report on Bon Secours
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney shared a statement on Tuesday afternoon calling for an investigation into the use of a lucrative drug program by Bon Secours following a NYT investigation.
Comments / 0