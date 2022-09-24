ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRR runway race raises $12K for Kids Food Basket

By Gabrielle Phifer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Airplanes weren’t the only thing going down the runway at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday.

Runners and walkers had a unique experience Saturday morning participating in the airport’s 5K and one mile fun run.

They raced across the actual runway on foot, which is a rare opportunity that flyers only experience as they are taking off.

Notably, the event raised $12,000. All of that will support the Kids Food Basket , a non-profit that provides food to children and families in West Michigan.

“This school year, we are serving approximately 9,600 evening meals, or Sack Suppers, daily to children in 60 schools across four counties. Thank you for being community champions of this critical work,” President and founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said in a release.

The airport’s aviation runways were still operational during the race.

