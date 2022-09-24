ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

arizonasuntimes.com

Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’

A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury's Enlightenment School, Reed School to Shelter In Place Today

Waterbury police are investigating a social media school threat involving the Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School and school officials said both schools will be in shelter-in-place Tuesday, there will be an additional police presence at both schools and all activities will be held indoors as a precaution.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy

Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Education
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Teens Arrested After Waterbury Social Media Threats Target Schools

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with two separate social media threats posted online Monday, referencing Crosby High School and Enlightenment School. Police said both threats specifically referenced the two schools. As a result, a shelter in place was initiated at the schools with an added police presence. All activities were held indoors as a precaution.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Project Lifesaver Coming to Groton

Project Lifesaver, an international search and rescue program, will soon be used by Groton Police. The program is designed to help quickly locate people who, because of certain cognitive disorders, are prone to wandering. People with loved ones who are at risk for wandering can enroll in the program. The...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Food Business Showcase to be Held in New Haven

After weeks of hard work, Connecticut entrepreneurs trying to turn their passions into businesses will show off their talents at the Food Business Accelerator Showcase in New Haven on Wednesday. The annual event is hosted by. and Collab New Haven each year. It’s the culmination of the organizations’ Food Business...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

Regal Cinemas closes at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Regal Cinemas at Waterbury’s Brass Mill Center has closed for good. The company confirmed the closure in a statement to Channel 3. “Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located at Brass Mill. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Waterbury community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” the company said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT

