ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Dry air brings cool mornings, warm afternoons

Dry air has a big bearing on temperatures. It allows things to warm up quickly and efficiently in the afternoon, yet let that same heat escape and dissipate at night. A combination of no Gulf flow and the ongoing Oklahoma drought will keep this pattern going. Look for middle 50s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/27/22

Dress in layers today as we start in the 50s but top out in the 80s this afternoon. Northeast Oklahoma will see some very Fall like weather this week. We will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be only in the 70s again by mid-week. And we will see lows in the 40s as well.
news9.com

Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels

As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
koxe.com

Cool Front May Stir Up Some Rain Sunday

A weak cold front was draped across the northern Texas Panhandle and northern Oklahoma before sunrise Sunday morning. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon and evening which could set off a few showers and thunderstorms. As of Sunday morning, forecast models were showing development of scattered showers and storms between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 90’s again Sunday but be in the low to mid 60’s by Monday morning. Highs Monday should be in the upper 80’s. Temperatures may dip into the upper 50’s by Tuesday morning.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Meteorologist#Northwest
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
BROKEN BOW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kosu.org

To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards

In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US

I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy