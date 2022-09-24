Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Dry air brings cool mornings, warm afternoons
Dry air has a big bearing on temperatures. It allows things to warm up quickly and efficiently in the afternoon, yet let that same heat escape and dissipate at night. A combination of no Gulf flow and the ongoing Oklahoma drought will keep this pattern going. Look for middle 50s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/27/22
Dress in layers today as we start in the 50s but top out in the 80s this afternoon. Northeast Oklahoma will see some very Fall like weather this week. We will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be only in the 70s again by mid-week. And we will see lows in the 40s as well.
news9.com
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
The 3 things that make Hurricane Ian so life-threatening, according to NWS
Cities in Florida are bracing for impact from a hurricane the likes of which their communities haven't seen in 100 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOR
When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
koxe.com
Cool Front May Stir Up Some Rain Sunday
A weak cold front was draped across the northern Texas Panhandle and northern Oklahoma before sunrise Sunday morning. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon and evening which could set off a few showers and thunderstorms. As of Sunday morning, forecast models were showing development of scattered showers and storms between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 90’s again Sunday but be in the low to mid 60’s by Monday morning. Highs Monday should be in the upper 80’s. Temperatures may dip into the upper 50’s by Tuesday morning.
Starlink Satellite Seen Flying Over Northeast Oklahoma
Many Oklahomans looked up in the sky Sunday night and saw something that caught their eye. At around 8:30 p.m., the Starlink satellite flew across the northeast Oklahoma sky, leaving a series of lights in its path. Many News On 6 viewers sent photos of the satellite. Meteorologist Aaron Reeves...
OTA ‘Toll Rate Increase Assumptions’ chart shows possibility of huge rate hike for Turner Turnpike users
A 'Toll Rate Increase Assumptions' chart drafted by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority calculates drivers could possibly pay nearly $10/trip when traveling through the Turner Turnpike in 2046.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away
Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
Could Hurricane Ian affect Oklahoma’s already-increasing gas prices?
There's potential that the current uptick in prices Oklahomans are seeing at the pump could increase further, depending on where Ian hits.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma. OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OG&E crews headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Crews from OG&E are currently making their way to the East Coast to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
kosu.org
To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards
In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
Pollution from Florida mining industry a fear with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state.
OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to reverse a sharp increase in syphilis infections across the state by encouraging individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek free, confidential testing regularly.
One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US
I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Visitors to Oklahoma's state parks add $15.5 million to state coffers
(The Center Square) - Visitors to Oklahoma's 35 state parks generated $15.5 million in state tax receipts and $9.3 million in local tax receipts in 2021, according to a new report from the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. Visitors to state parks spent more than $354 million in the parks...
Comments / 0