ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China underscores commitment to Taiwan, warns interlopers

By By TED ANTHONY AP National Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim to Taiwan, telling world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

“Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference.”

China vehemently defends its claim on Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government. A recent visit by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, markedly ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The language, while forceful, was not out of the realm of the normal for China. Taiwan is a core issue of the country's policy, and Wang's appearance — instead of his boss, Chinese leader Xi Jinping — was a signal that the speech was not a major one.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks, a senior official said Wednesday. “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc's 27 members. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.” ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Sept. 26 The Washington Post on congressional stock-trading It is a long-running scandal that members of Congress are allowed to trade individual stocks. They have access to privileged information. They oversee a sprawling web of federal policy. Their actions can have direct effects on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against it, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s top diplomat, spoke to The Associated Press in the final days of a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to Washington that has focused...
CHINA
The Associated Press

Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices due to hurricane

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America and just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm. Biden said that the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.” “America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,” Biden added.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Leader Telegram

N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details. It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week. Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea. The launch also comes as U.S. and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Kurdish officials: Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack

KOYA, Iraq (AP) — An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said. The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police. Iran’s...
MIDDLE EAST
Leader Telegram

Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war, with the Kremlin threatening to throw more troops into the battle and potentially use nuclear weapons. ...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#United Nations#The U N General Assembly#Chinese
Leader Telegram

Asian shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day ended with mixed results on Wall Street as markets churn over the prospect of a possible recession. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index sank 2.2% to 25,984.51 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 2.8% to 2,161.86. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.8% to 6,443.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.1% to 17,483.89 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.8%...
STOCKS
Leader Telegram

IMF urges UK to 'reevaluate' tax cuts on inflation concerns

LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has urged the U.K. government to “reevaluate” a package of unfunded tax cuts that it says may fuel inflation and are likely to increase economic inequality. The value of the pound sagged Wednesday morning after the rare IMF warning to a Group of Seven economy, trading at under $1.07. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng was meeting Wednesday with executives from investment banks as the...
BUSINESS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
444
Followers
5K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy