Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Easley, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greer officials make tourism announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
SPARTANBURG, SC

