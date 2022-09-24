Read full article on original website
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding after train collides with truck in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Emergency Management said a part of Nazareth Church Road is shut down after a train collided with a truck in Spartanburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m near CMC Metals on Nazareth Church Road.
wspa.com
Train strikes truck, shuts down Spartanburg Co. road
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A train hit a truck on the tracks in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon, Spartanburg County Emergency Management said. SCEM said the collision happened on Nazareth Church Road and no one was injured in the incident. Some fluids, such as hydraulic fluid, were spilled. CSX,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
WYFF4.com
One dead and two hit in Greenville parking lot shooting, according to authorities
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a Greenville County parking lot shooting, according to Lt. Ryan Flood. Flood said the three suspects — Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27 — went to World Cup Billiards on Friday on White Horse Road and spotted the victim Treveion Anderson, 23.
WYFF4.com
Baby girl found dead in Greenville County home was victim of homicide, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies woman killed over weekend while entering Travelers Rest highway
The coroner has identified a woman killed over the weekend while getting onto an Upstate highway. Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said Monday that Donna Guffin Wiggins, 60, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Strange said the crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S....
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
wspa.com
Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
Pickens Co. prepares for potential severe weather, flooding
As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, Pickens County is getting ready now, especially in flood-prone areas.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County baby’s death ruled a homicide
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the death of a 1-year-old baby is being investigated as a homicide. EMS was called to a home on Caleb Drive in Greer on Aug. 15 for a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing. The coroner said paramedics...
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at abandoned building in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taylors Fire and Rescue said crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned building along Stallings Road in Greenville. According to officials, crews responded to the scene at 11:39 a.m. and are still working to extinguish the last of the flames. Taylors Fire Chief...
wspa.com
Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
Pacolet residents unite in prayer amid search for new police officers
Pacolet residents and elected leaders came together Sunday in prayer, following mass resignation within the police department.
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
