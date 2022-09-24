Read full article on original website
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Prada lets it rip with ‘gestures of error’ at Milan fashion week
Prada and Raf Simons added pre-lived defects to their immaculate simplicity, with abstract filmic backdrops by Nicolas Winding Refn
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku Star in New Calvin Klein Campaign
For its new Calvins or Nothing campaign, Calvin Klein has enlisted Maya Hawke and Romelu Lukaku. The campaign shots in question were directed and photographed by Gray Sorrenti. In addition to Tuesday marking the global release of the Sorrenti-captured campaign images, it also marks the day the latest Calvin Klein pieces are made available to the public. New to the lineup with this drop are an updated Embossed Icon, a refreshed Modern Cotton silhouette, and the minimalism-focused designs of CK Black.
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Bon Voyage! Leonardo DiCaprio Flies To Italy To Support Rumored Girlfriend Gigi Hadid For Milan Fashion Week
Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in Italy, coincidentally during the same time his rumored new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sighting gives weight to the potential new fling, as Leo is fresh off the heels of a breakup — notably...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Paris Fashion Week prepares for Balmain fashion festival
Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with shows by many fashion houses and strong anticipation of Balmain’s evening fashion festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and secret celebrity performances. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 shows.COURREGESFor Courreges, a circular sandy runway featured a falling column of sand at its center evoking the sands of time — or the movie “Dune.” Off-kilter and slightly unnerving musical cadences in the soundtrack endowed the show with a sanitized, pared-down spirit.Courreges has become a brand that touts a signature mood over...
Matty Bovan energizes Milan fashion, Armani offers elegance
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week closed Sunday after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal, with more designers of color represented than ever and a host of new talent making their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council was promoting sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night recognizing progress in practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth, multiple times in one day, in an already gridlocked city. Even biking proved a challenge with few bike lanes on the routes. Fashion week closed as Italians went to the polls for an unseasonal parliamentary election that could push Italian politics sharply toward the right, something on the minds of many in the fashion world who have advocated for migrant rights and a law that would criminalize hate crimes against homosexuals, women and the disabled.
Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos
Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
Los Angeles Fashion Week Returns, Riding the West Coast’s Fashion Moment
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Los Angeles Fashion Week will return from October 6 to 9 with a new lineup in a bid to draw fashion brands and designers to the traditionally commercial-centric event. The organizers are intent on...
Raf Simons to Show SS23 Collection In London During Frieze
It’s official — Raf Simons is showing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection in London. Previously axing his headline show during London Fashion Week following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Simons’ canceled show caused a shockwave within the fashion community as this was set to be many a showgoer’s first Simons show. Alas, the week went on with only minor hiccups along the way, and now following in Burberry‘s footsteps to reschedule, Simons has announced he will show during Frieze London in October.
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Kanye West Wears Diamond-Studded Flip-Flops to Burberry Show
It’s safe to say flip-flops are about to see a surge in customizable popularity in the coming weeks. While in attendance at Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in London on Monday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West was pictured wearing a pair of seemingly diamond-studded flip-flops. The bedazzled footwear choice, which is merely the latest trend-initiating move from Ye, was paired with a leather-focused outfit and black socks.
Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory
On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
Balmain Now Have An NFT Membership Club For Paris Fashion Week
Premium minting platform MINTNFT has partnered with Balmain to premiere “The Balmain Thread” on XRP Ledger at Paris Fashion Week. This move into Web3 makes the French brand the first global fashion house to create an NFT-based membership programme. Membership perks include access to in-person events, rewards as well as voting privileges, to name but few. Best of all, no knowledge or ownership of crypto is required.
Accessories for Spring Dazzle in Milan
Milan Fashion Week is a wrap, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from all the spring 2023 accessories presentations. Sandra Choi has a big message: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures...
Burberry’s creative director leaving in shake-up at the top
Luxury fashion house Burberry has revealed its creative director of nearly five years is stepping down just days after its chief operating officer announced plans to depart.The group said Riccardo Tisci will be leaving at the end of this month after presenting his last collection for the label this week in London.He will be replaced by former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee, who takes on the role on October 3.The announcement follows news last Friday that the group’s well-respected chief financial and operating officer, Julie Brown, is leaving next April after six years to join drugs giant GSK as...
