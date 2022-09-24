ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

One dead after crash on I-17 closes ramps in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a deadly, single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning. DPS officials say it happened near eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 stack, and that one person is dead. The transition ramp from I-10 to I-17 is closed as well as the southbound I-17 onto McDowell Road on-ramp. Officers say it will be several hours until the road opens again, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Stack
AZFamily

Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

SUV falls 85 feet from I-10/I-17 Stack interchange in Phoenix; 1 dead

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened on the Stack interchange connecting Interstates 10 and 17, which is located west of downtown Phoenix near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. DPS Sgt. Jacob Melki said just after 1 a.m. on September 24, they...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AZFamily

One dead after single-car crash in Phoenix near I-17, I-10

Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Phoenix police: Man throwing rocks at officers fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by Phoenix police after he allegedly threw rocks and other items at officers and patrol cars. Police say the incident occurred in north Phoenix around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. They say two patrol cars were driving through an intersection after responding to an unrelated call when the vehicle was hit by something that caused damage.
PHOENIX, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Arizona Man Dies in Rural County Rollover

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A Buckeye, Arizona, man died from blunt-force trauma injuries when the vehicle he was a passenger in flipped near the intersection of Keystone Road and Highway 115 in a remote area of the Valley southeast of Brawley and north of Holtville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy