Green Bay, WI

Green Bay police chief apologizes to Packers’ AJ Dillon over encounter

 4 days ago

The police chief in Green Bay apologized to Packers running back AJ Dillon for the actions of one of his officers during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field in July.

The department conducted an investigation into the events surrounding the officer’s shove of Dillon and Chris Davis, the police chief, said it revealed two violations of department policy. He said “appropriate corrective action” would be taken but didn’t go into other detail, citing the confidentiality of personnel matters.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,” Davis said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

The incident in question took place at a friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the first soccer match in Lambeau Field’s history.

Video surfaced on social media showing Dillon on the field trying to perform a Lambeau Leap to entertain the crowd during a weather delay.

A police officer interfered, first grabbing him by the back of his collar to stop him from jumping and then shoving Dillon aggressively as the running back offered an explanation.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon wrote on Twitter in the aftermath of the incident.

“Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

Dillon, 24, is in his third season with the Packers, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 30 career games, he has 1,537 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.

