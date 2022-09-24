Tampa Bay Buccaneers add wide receiver Cole Beasley to active roster

The short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster on Saturday.

The 10-year NFL veteran was signed to the practice squad Wednesday and could help the Bucs (2-0) overcome the loss of Mike Evans to a one-game suspension for Sunday’s game with the visiting Green Bay Packers (1-1).

Chris Godwin (hamstring) will also miss the game and fellow wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable after returning to practice in a limited capacity on Friday.

Beasley, 33, has 550 catches for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns in 149 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-18) and Buffalo Bills (2019-21).

Tampa Bay also elevated guard John Molchon from the practice squad. Molchon, 25, spent most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Bucs’ practice squad and has not yet made his NFL debut.

–Field Level Media

