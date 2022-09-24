ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nationalised energy company could save households £4,400 in two years, analysis finds

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9D7i_0i8r85Jo00

A nationalised energy company championing renewable and nuclear sources could save British households up to £4,400 over the next two years, new analysis suggests.

As the government steps in to freeze rocketing energy bills at £2,500 a year – an intervention that will cost tens of billions of pounds – research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) suggests that Britain’s reliance on its fully privatised energy market has left households with higher costs and dependent on foreign technology and investment.

Conversely, the TUC found, a new British state energy generation company – along the lines of EDF in France or EnBW in Germany – would see the government receive between £63bn and £122bn in revenues over the next 24 months.

This equates to between £2,250 and £4,400 per household, according to the TUC, which has proposed spending £2.85bn to nationalise five of the UK’s largest energy suppliers – British Gas, Ovo, E.On, EDF, and Scottish Power.

If previous governments had not chosen to privatise the UK’s power plants, ministers could use such money to reduce bills and accelerate the rollout of home insulation, the TUC said.

The analysis comes as new prime minister Liz Truss stands firm against a public that appears to be largely in favour of a windfall tax on the vast profits of the oil and gas giants, who are reaping the unexpected benefits of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. One YouGov poll found that three in four voters favour such a move.

“Privatisation has led to higher bills and colder homes,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “We need a fairer, greener approach that stops energy companies using UK families like cash machines.

“French, Swedish and German families benefit from public ownership of electricity – why shouldn’t we? If we set up our own UK public energy champion, we can have lower bills, free home improvements to reduce our energy needs, and a safer climate for future generations.”

The TUC argued that public ownership of energy firms has enabled European countries to keep prices down and reinvest in communities.

While France faces a bill of some £8.5bn to nationalise the remaining 16 per cent of EDF, Germany has also moved to nationalise its largest gas importer, Uniper , at a cost of £7bn, in a bid to ease the crisis of soaring household bills caused in large part by Mr Putin’s war.

Meanwhile, the European Union this week took aim at the “abnormally high profits” of energy companies, as it announced a windfall tax that it hopes will raise around £121bn to help ease the burden on consumers.

In its response to the crisis, Ms Truss’s new government has announced that it will cap energy bills at £2,500 per year for the average household, with a support package chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said would cost some £60bn in its first six months – most of which will be handed to private energy suppliers.

The government has also moved to bail out energy supplier Bulb, after dozens of firms went bust , in a move that consultancy Auxilione predicts could cost the taxpayer £4bn by April.

And in a dramatic mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng announced a further £45bn-worth of tax cuts, mostly for mega-earners, effectively betting the UK economy in an all-out gamble driven by the Conservative ideology of “trickle-down” economics. The move prompted the TUC to refer to the chancellor as “Robin Hood in reverse”.

Ms Truss’s new government has also lifted the moratorium on fracking, and has given the green light to expansion of oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, which Scottish secretary Alister Jack said could lead to more than 100 new licences being granted and more than 70,000 jobs supported in Scotland.

In its analysis, however, the TUC argued that climate action could create more than a million new jobs, calling for a “major transformation” of the UK’s energy system to counter the “real risk that the climate transition will leave working people behind”.

Arguing that a nationalised energy generation company could help the UK to ensure a “just transition” from fossil fuels to renewables as it seeks to avert climate disaster, the TUC suggested that a British “public energy champion” could build and control between 27GW and 77GW of new clean energy generation by 2040 if it were able to match the scale of the rollout seen in France, Germany and Sweden.

According to the TUC, this would see the UK’s current capacity for generating renewable energy multiply by one to three times, and could represent between 9.5 and 27 per cent of the nation’s total electricity needs by 2050, in line with the forecasts for future usage carried out by the government’s independent advisory body .

The Green Party told The Guardian , which first reported the analysis, that it supported the TUC’s findings. Co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “It’s important there’s more government ownership across all parts of the energy market so that we can ensure a rapid transition from fossil fuels to renewables and secure our energy needs for the future.

“We do also need to support a diverse range of ownership models for energy generators and suppliers, including local community, cooperatives and municipal, that are close to the people they serve and can innovate.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Alister Jack
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Company#Energy Companies#Green Energy#Energy System#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Trades Union#Edf#British Gas#Scottish Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
France
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

861K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy