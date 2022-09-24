ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde (neck) out for season

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b227_0i8r7tOG00

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, his agent confirmed Saturday.

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," Jack Bechta of JB Sports posted on Twitter.

Hyde was injured during Monday night's 41-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans. He finishes his 10th NFL season with seven tackles in two starts.

Hyde, 31, has posted 590 tackles, 22 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and five sacks in 144 games (114 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Bills. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with Buffalo in 2017.

Jaquan Johnson is expected to take over in Hyde's absence, starting with Sunday's AFC East showdown in Miami. The Bills' other starting safety, Jordan Poyer, was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns DE Myles Garrett hurt shoulder, biceps in crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, but he was home from the hospital, the team announced Tuesday. Garrett and a passenger were taken by ambulance for medical attention with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident. According to the Browns, Garrett wound up with "a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Playoff buy-in builds at books for Dolphins, Packers

Public plays on the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins making the playoffs are on the rise. The Packers (2-1) outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Dolphins held off the Buffalo Bills to improve to 3-0. Those two-point wins provided a push for some bettors to jump on the "to make playoffs" futures at BetMGM. Since those games went final, Green Bay moved from -275 to...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ir#Jb Sports#The Green Bay Packers#Field Level Media
The Herald News

Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
NFL
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
729
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy