ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE IN CRASH
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash on the 2200 block of Lakewood Road near Jack’s Auto Body. The crash involves an overturned vehicle. We do not have a report on injuries at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
NJ man struck, critically injured by pick-up truck while crossing street: police
A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pick-up truck at a Morris County intersection Monday night, police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
jerseyshoreonline.com
Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic
MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
Any News on When Chick-fil-A Coming to Toms River, NJ?
I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick and Manahawkin, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin recently opened...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
ocscanner.news
WALL: COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are reporting to a working commercial structure fire on the 1900 block of Atlantic ave across from the Atlantic club. The business is believed to be an auto garage repair shop. Mutual aid has been requested to the scene along with the fire marshal and additional tankers.
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
Three pedestrians killed in tragic Woodland, NJ crash
WOODLAND — Three people have died from their injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in the Chatsworth area of Woodland late Saturday night. The victims, all pedestrians, were hit after one car struck the rear end of another vehicle around 11:25 p.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: VIDEO FROM OCEAN COUNTY RESIDENT ON PREVENTING YOUR PUSH BUTTON START VEHICLE FROM BEING STOLEN
We received the below email from a follower here in Ocean County with a very interesting video he made regarding how thieves are bypassing key fobs to attempt to start and steal your car. It’s an interesting video and well worth the few minutes to watch it. Below is his email and link to his video.
ocscanner.news
RED BANK: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED CAR AND MULTIPLE INJURIES
Red Bank Fire Department operating at the scene of an overturned vehicle with multiple injuries at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Herbert St. No additional information is available at this time. Media and photos courtesy RBFD.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Search for Missing 17-year-old Girl
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl, missing since last Friday. EHT Police say Cristina Eletto was last seen leaving her home. She's described as approximately 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. If...
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOBILE HOME FIRE – ONE INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire of a mobile home on Tuyahov Blvd. One minor injury has been reported and the fire department has reported that the fire has been knocked down at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES
Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
