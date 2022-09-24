James “Jim” Nevils III, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Nevils was born on April 7, 1931, in Lake Charles where he lived all of his life and attended LaGrange Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the infantry division in the Korean Conflict near the 38th parallel boundary. Mr. Nevils was a carpenter by trade and retired at the young age of 52 from Lake Charles Lumber Company. He was a member of Sale Street Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a cook in the soup kitchen for many years and a member of University Baptist Church where he was also a deacon. Mr. Nevils enjoyed playing dominos with the ladies at the church.

