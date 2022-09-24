Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Multiple LC College Prep teachers no-shows in classroom
Many students at Lake Charles College Prep experienced a disrupted day of learning on Tuesday after several teachers skipped work. Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation President Gene Thibodeaux said the absent teachers utilized PTO to organize a protest against the recent administrative decision to move LCCP under the management of Charter Schools USA.
Lake Charles American Press
James “Jim” Nevils III
James “Jim” Nevils III, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Nevils was born on April 7, 1931, in Lake Charles where he lived all of his life and attended LaGrange Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the infantry division in the Korean Conflict near the 38th parallel boundary. Mr. Nevils was a carpenter by trade and retired at the young age of 52 from Lake Charles Lumber Company. He was a member of Sale Street Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a cook in the soup kitchen for many years and a member of University Baptist Church where he was also a deacon. Mr. Nevils enjoyed playing dominos with the ladies at the church.
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese ranks among top universities in South
For the 12th consecutive year, the U.S. News and World Report has ranked McNeese State University as one of the top universities in the South in its 2022-2023 Best Colleges list. The university also ranks among the Top Public Schools (#42) in the southern region as well—one of six Louisiana...
Lake Charles American Press
Peer-support PILOT program driven by students
The Sam Houston High School PILOT Program is expanding its reach to other Calcasieu Parish schools by implementing the program at Iowa High School. PILOT stands for Peer Initiative Leaders of Tomorrow. The program is a peer-support initiative that aims to provide peer leaders the skills and tools to aid their classmates experiencing a mental health crisis.
This year's Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund Recipients announced
The scholarship is awarded every year on Mayci's birthday, to help students realize her dream to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist.
theadvocate.com
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
westcentralsbest.com
Bassmasters Returns to Toledo Bend
Vernon Parish, La – Louisiana Office of Tourism along with the Sabine River Authority, Sabine Parish Tourist Commission, DeSoto Parish Tourist Commission, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission, and Cypress Bend Resort are excited to welcome St. Croix Bassmaster Opens back to Toledo Bend Lake. The Bassmaster Opens Tournament will return to Toledo Bend April 13-15, 2023 at Cypress Bend Park.
KPLC TV
LCCP teachers protest move to “Charter Schools USA” management
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents and guardians lined up to get their children at Lake Charles College Prep today after some teachers did not show up to work in protest of the board’s move to bring “Charter Schools USA” back on as the school’s management company.
Lake Charles American Press
Two Sowela culinary arts students have big plans for future
Food establishments open daily, and the industry is expected to triple in the next decade. At Sowela Technical Community College, 75 students are preparing to fill job openings, or start their own restaurants. One of the 75 students is Harold Duhon. “I always enjoyed cooking and have fond memories of...
Lake Charles American Press
La. tourism float to roll in Beauregard Parish Fair Parade
The Louisiana tourism-inspiring float “Feed Your Soul” is set to make its appearance in this year’s Beauregard Parish Fair Parade on Oct. 4, according to officials. The float, depicting iconic images of Louisiana culture, has traveled across the state and beyond, appearing in last year’s Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans and in the Rose Bowl parade in California in December 2021.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
‘LET’S GOOOO’ KLFY’s Gerald Gruenig wins Best TV News personality
Gerald Gruenig has just added another feather to his cap
Lake Charles American Press
9/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, 2030 Theriot St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000. Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 23, 1141 Mosswood Drive No. 51, Sulphur — three counts drug possession; simple...
Lake Charles American Press
Disaster aid awarded to Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis
More than $59 million in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisiana were awarded Thursday, according toU.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The grants include Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. “Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: Forget opponent, a win is a win
While it was far from perfection, it was a step in the right direction. McNeese State won a football game, at home, for the first time since upsetting nationally-ranked Incarnate Word 11 months ago. And with the Cardinals up next, McNeese has come full circle. Forget for a moment the...
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
