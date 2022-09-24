Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has received a $10 million donation from the Argyros Family Foundation in support of The Fetal Care Center of Southern California. A unique collaboration between CHOC and UCI Health, the Center brings together world-class experts in maternal-fetal medicine and pediatrics to care for families facing severe diagnoses in their unborn babies, and to care for these babies upon delivery. Since opening last year, the center has seen more than 700 patients, including babies with extremely rare conditions. The Argyros’ transformational gift will enable CHOC to grow its fetal care program, including adding staff and becoming a hub for groundbreaking research on fetal disorders.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO