Joe Burrow on facing Tua Tagovailoa, connection with Donovan Mitchell and Kid Cudi: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The first time Joe Burrow faced Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back as LSU’s starting quarterback in 2018. Tagovailoa helped Alabama win that game 29-0 on its way to the College Football Playoff — the Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson — but Burrow returned the favor the following year in a 46-41 win as part of LSU’s undefeated season.
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
How Cameron Sample, DJ Reader and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals defense was stout in their 27-12 win on Sunday. Though the Bengals entered the last quarter with a 15-point lead, the Bengals shut out the Jets offense to cap off the win. Trey Hendrickson led the Bengals with an overall defense grade of 94.2,...
DraftKings promo code: wrap September with 40-1 NFL odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a can’t-miss welcome offer for new customers. With a single $5+ NFL moneyline bet, players can tackle...
Belichick delivered an all-time press conference about Mac Jones' injury
Bill Belichick didn’t give reporters any answers Wednesday when they asked about Mac Jones’ status. It was an all-time performance for the Patriots coach.
Myles Garrett’s status for Sunday TBD + Lance Reisland breaks down win over Steelers: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett escaped his car crash on Monday with a sprained shoulder, biceps strain and cut hand and his status for Sunday in Atlanta when the Browns play the Falcons is to be determined. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss the latest news...
Bengals vs. Dolphins prediction: Picks for the Thursday prime-time game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will host Miami on Thursday night in a prime-time game airing on Amazon Prime. The Dolphins have all sorts of offensive weapons and is one of the hottest teams going back to last season when they closed out the year winning eight of their last nine games.
What Thursday’s White Out, new helmets mean to the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow has garnered plenty of attention for his fashion style. From the striped black and gray suit he wore to the Super Bowl, the rose-tinted, rectangular frames glasses he had on during a press conference or his custom SpongeBob SquarePants sneakers, he’s enjoyed playing the role of Bengals fashion icon.
