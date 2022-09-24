—MAKE A WISH— Today members went to The Make A Wish Castle to meet and support Antonio. Antonio is a 9 year old boy from Passaic who had the wish to become a firefighter. Station 33 along with Fire Depts throughout the state met at the Castle to watch Antonio get sworn in by Passaic Fire Dept. His first call to service was a princess rescue. Members had the fortune to meet Antonio and deliver a custom helmet/radio strap, station 33 patch/shirt, and a firefighter teddy bear. Pictured with Antonio is FF Coleman and FF Work. As a Cancer survivor, FF Work and his family hold this organization close to their hearts. We would like to give a special thank you to JP Custom Leatherworks for the awesome personalized donations. We would also like to thank the Work family for their continued involvement in the Make A Wish program.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO