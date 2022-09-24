Read full article on original website
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
FREE Trick or Treat Event This October At Trenton Thunder Ballpark
It’s time for some spooky fun at the Trenton Thunder stadium next month and everyone is invited. We only get a little bit of time to celebrate the awesome Halloween events that this time of year has to offer, so you have to go to all of them while you can! Coming at the end of this October, kids will be able to Trick or treat in the Suites at Trenton Thunder Ball Park!
Princeton Shopping Center Fall Festival Coming This October
I don’t know about you, but during this time of year, I can’t get enough of fall events! There are so many that happen in our area that some of us don’t know about and this Princeton Fall Fest looks like one I want to check out!
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FREE ENERGY SAVINGS KIT TO CUSTOMERS OF JCP&L
In case you missed the information Jersey Central Power and Light is giving its customers a free box of goodies to help you save on your energy bill. You do not need a validation code just your account number will do. Some items in the box are lightbulbs, night lights, power strip and other stuff to keep your home energy efficient. You can’t beat free.
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Flemington Speedway Historical Society set to host 11th Annual Car Show
Flemington Speedway Historical Society will host its 11th Annual Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 15. Presented by the Flemington Department Store, this year’s expanded event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds (South County Park). After an all-inclusive vehicle...
Come See One of Bucks County’s Most Haunted Towns on This Popular Ghost Tour
This haunted tour sends chills upon the spines of Bucks County residents and visitors alike.Image via iStock. A spooky tour is once again coming to an historic Bucks County town, bringing the skeletons out of the closet and the ghosts into the light.
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MAKE A WISH FULFILLED FIREFIGHTER CORDOZO’S DREAM OF BECOMING A FIREMAN
This is firefighter Cordozo. Firefighter Cordozo through the Make a Wish foundation has been made Honorary Firefighter of multiple fire departments including some in Ocean County today. We wish Firefighter Cordozo well. Special thanks to Chief Trask O’Hara from Station 54 Jackson Mills Fire Company for the pictures. Photos...
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
ocscanner.news
WHITING: WHITING FIRE COMPANY STA 33 PARTICIPATED IN MAKE A WISH FOR YOUNG MAN WHO DREAMS OF BEING A FIRE FIGHTER
—MAKE A WISH— Today members went to The Make A Wish Castle to meet and support Antonio. Antonio is a 9 year old boy from Passaic who had the wish to become a firefighter. Station 33 along with Fire Depts throughout the state met at the Castle to watch Antonio get sworn in by Passaic Fire Dept. His first call to service was a princess rescue. Members had the fortune to meet Antonio and deliver a custom helmet/radio strap, station 33 patch/shirt, and a firefighter teddy bear. Pictured with Antonio is FF Coleman and FF Work. As a Cancer survivor, FF Work and his family hold this organization close to their hearts. We would like to give a special thank you to JP Custom Leatherworks for the awesome personalized donations. We would also like to thank the Work family for their continued involvement in the Make A Wish program.
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant
I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ. They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SEEKING A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS MARKET?
WANT TO BREAK INTO THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY? Attend the Real Cannabis Entrepreneur LIVE Conference 2022!!! Oct 21-22nd (Newark, NJ) 20+ ELITE cannabis entrepreneurs teach their closely guarded secrets & step-by-step DIY blueprints on how to launch your cannabiz TODAY. WHY ATTEND?. 👉 20+ Speakers. 👉 800+ Attendees. 👉...
ocscanner.news
NJ: MAKE A WISH MAKES A LITTLE BOYS DREAM COME TRUE
Antonio, who is bravely battling end-stage kidney disease, wished to become a fire fighter and is about to be sworn in here at the Wishing Place by Passaic Fire Department Chief Patrick Trentacost, in font of over 100 fire fighters from other departments across New Jersey and beyond. Watch the ceremony unfold LIVE and stay tuned to watch Antonio take his first call as an official fire fighter! 👨🚒🚒💙
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches to win the most Jersey eating contest
Six years ago, NJ Advance Media completed a comprehensive analysis to settle the simmering debate: Should the state’s singular specialty offbeat meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham?. Saturday there was a certain competitive eating contest where there was no contest. It was 100% pork roll at...
