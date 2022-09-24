ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

BUCKSCO.Today

Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities

In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week. GIANT will be hosting a series of Community Celebrations at their stores this month, with their next one being held in Bucks County this Wednesday. The celebrations are to mark Hispanic Heritage month, where the chain will celebrate their customers and employees that make them a part of the community.
MORRISVILLE, PA
94.5 PST

FREE Trick or Treat Event This October At Trenton Thunder Ballpark

It’s time for some spooky fun at the Trenton Thunder stadium next month and everyone is invited. We only get a little bit of time to celebrate the awesome Halloween events that this time of year has to offer, so you have to go to all of them while you can! Coming at the end of this October, kids will be able to Trick or treat in the Suites at Trenton Thunder Ball Park!
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FREE ENERGY SAVINGS KIT TO CUSTOMERS OF JCP&L

In case you missed the information Jersey Central Power and Light is giving its customers a free box of goodies to help you save on your energy bill. You do not need a validation code just your account number will do. Some items in the box are lightbulbs, night lights, power strip and other stuff to keep your home energy efficient. You can’t beat free.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
City
Pennington, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: WHITING FIRE COMPANY STA 33 PARTICIPATED IN MAKE A WISH FOR YOUNG MAN WHO DREAMS OF BEING A FIRE FIGHTER

—MAKE A WISH— Today members went to The Make A Wish Castle to meet and support Antonio. Antonio is a 9 year old boy from Passaic who had the wish to become a firefighter. Station 33 along with Fire Depts throughout the state met at the Castle to watch Antonio get sworn in by Passaic Fire Dept. His first call to service was a princess rescue. Members had the fortune to meet Antonio and deliver a custom helmet/radio strap, station 33 patch/shirt, and a firefighter teddy bear. Pictured with Antonio is FF Coleman and FF Work. As a Cancer survivor, FF Work and his family hold this organization close to their hearts. We would like to give a special thank you to JP Custom Leatherworks for the awesome personalized donations. We would also like to thank the Work family for their continued involvement in the Make A Wish program.
PASSAIC, NJ
Temple News

Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items

The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

NJ: MAKE A WISH MAKES A LITTLE BOYS DREAM COME TRUE

Antonio, who is bravely battling end-stage kidney disease, wished to become a fire fighter and is about to be sworn in here at the Wishing Place by Passaic Fire Department Chief Patrick Trentacost, in font of over 100 fire fighters from other departments across New Jersey and beyond. Watch the ceremony unfold LIVE and stay tuned to watch Antonio take his first call as an official fire fighter! 👨‍🚒🚒💙
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

