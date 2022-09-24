BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO