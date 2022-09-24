Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals All-White Jerseys and Helmets Mean Joe Burrow Is Going to be Covered in Grass Stains
The Bengals new all-white uniforms look sharp.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Tyreek Hill already aiming at Eli Apple before Dolphins vs. Bengals on TNF
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill have a history. It’s a rivalry that will renew on “Thursday Night Football” when the Miami Dolphins visit the Bengals this week. In advance of that head-to-head matchup, Hill made sure to tell reporters after his team’s Week 3...
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns had a solid showing on the ground against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Thanks to an excellent showing from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and a second-half awakening from the Browns defense, the pressure was lowered for the RB1-A, RB1-B duo to carry the offense. But...
Breaking down Browns’ offensive success, with Tim Bielik, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com breaks down...
Why are the Bengals wearing white helmets against the Miami Dolphins? Everything to know
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first home primetime contest of the season on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. It's also the first game they'll wear their "White Bengal" alternate helmet and uniform combination. The Bengals first announced the new helmets with white and black tiger stripes in July, revealing their first alternate...
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
The report also stipulates we may not have a final decision until Friday about whether the Sunday night game will be moved away from Tampa.
Elder vs. Moeller should be an 'electric atmosphere' Friday night at Nippert Stadium
CINCINNATI — One of the most highly-anticipated high school football games this season will undoubtedly create a memorable atmosphere Friday night at Nippert Stadium. The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown. Kickoff is 7 p.m. with thousands of pre-sale tickets already sold as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Bengals vs. Dolphins prediction: Picks for the Thursday prime-time game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will host Miami on Thursday night in a prime-time game airing on Amazon Prime. The Dolphins have all sorts of offensive weapons and is one of the hottest teams going back to last season when they closed out the year winning eight of their last nine games.
Mike Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There are plenty of people concerned with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, including a significant chunk of the players whose job it is to make it go. Don’t count coach Mike Tomlin among them. While Tomlin is hardly pleased with what he’s seen in general from...
Player’s comments should raise major questions regarding Titans’ strategy
During the press conference, Titans media members, myself included, asked for some of Fulton’s thoughts regarding the situation brewing with the Titans and fellow CB Caleb Farley. Farley has struggled to start the season, specifically in the game against Buffalo. Farley then played just one (1) defensive snap against...
