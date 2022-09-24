ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FanSided

Albert Pujols delivers emotional speech to Cardinals after clinching NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols certainly made the last season of his career a memorable one, and he topped it off with a division win. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is officially wrapping up the final season of his lengthy career, and it’s been beyond memorable. He’s closing out his last season with a division win, and he delivered an emotional speech to the Cardinals after doing so.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 5

Two ACC foes meet in Tallahassee in one of the most interesting matchups of the Week 5 college football slate. Wake Forest lost a heartbreaker to Clemson last week, but must turn their attention quickly to the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. FSU has looked stronger than they have in recent years with quarterback Jordan Travis under center, but can they win with margin against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian

The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

A life in baseball cards

Mark Hoyle has spent a lifetime building his collection of sports memorabilia and baseball cards. But the perfect Ted Williams still eludes him. It looks like a museum exhibit. Rows of shelves line the walls, adorned with little snippets of the past. Faces stare back from their perches, guiding the history of the space. Some of those faces are smiling, some are serious, but all of them are immortalized for their fame and renown.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Bo Bichette
FanSided

Clay Matthews dishes on Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay and more

Former NFL All-Pro edge rusher Clay Matthews gave us insight into Aaron Rodgers’ hoops game, why he loved playing for the Green Bay Packers and more. Clay Matthews III never thought about a long NFL career like his father enjoyed. He was only hoping to make enough to purchase a beat-up old car.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

