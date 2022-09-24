Mark Hoyle has spent a lifetime building his collection of sports memorabilia and baseball cards. But the perfect Ted Williams still eludes him. It looks like a museum exhibit. Rows of shelves line the walls, adorned with little snippets of the past. Faces stare back from their perches, guiding the history of the space. Some of those faces are smiling, some are serious, but all of them are immortalized for their fame and renown.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO