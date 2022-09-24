Read full article on original website
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Cincinnati Reds show true motivation in Luis Castillo comments
It is safe to say that the Seattle Mariners received a potential bargain in the Luis Castillo extension. It is also fair to wonder why the Cincinnati Reds were unable to make a similar offer. As it turns out, that reluctance comes from their perceived window of contention. Castillo’s extension...
Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
Aaron Boone’s speech, tribute to injured teammate among Yankees’ AL East clinch highlights
The New York Yankees earned every second of their AL East clinch celebration on Tuesday night, weathering 500 different types of storms this summer (some self-inflicted, preventing them from reaching the gas pedal, but we move on) in order to send the Blue Jays into the Wild Card round with eight games remaining.
Albert Pujols delivers emotional speech to Cardinals after clinching NL Central
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols certainly made the last season of his career a memorable one, and he topped it off with a division win. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is officially wrapping up the final season of his lengthy career, and it’s been beyond memorable. He’s closing out his last season with a division win, and he delivered an emotional speech to the Cardinals after doing so.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 5
Two ACC foes meet in Tallahassee in one of the most interesting matchups of the Week 5 college football slate. Wake Forest lost a heartbreaker to Clemson last week, but must turn their attention quickly to the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. FSU has looked stronger than they have in recent years with quarterback Jordan Travis under center, but can they win with margin against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons?
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
A life in baseball cards
Mark Hoyle has spent a lifetime building his collection of sports memorabilia and baseball cards. But the perfect Ted Williams still eludes him. It looks like a museum exhibit. Rows of shelves line the walls, adorned with little snippets of the past. Faces stare back from their perches, guiding the history of the space. Some of those faces are smiling, some are serious, but all of them are immortalized for their fame and renown.
Clay Matthews dishes on Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay and more
Former NFL All-Pro edge rusher Clay Matthews gave us insight into Aaron Rodgers’ hoops game, why he loved playing for the Green Bay Packers and more. Clay Matthews III never thought about a long NFL career like his father enjoyed. He was only hoping to make enough to purchase a beat-up old car.
