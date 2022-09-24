Read full article on original website
Vogue
From Kim To Kate, Milan Fashion Week Delivered On Star Power
Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 will be remembered for Kim Kardashian eating spaghetti, 68 pairs of twins roaming around the city and Paris Hilton embodying her immortal catchphrase “that’s hot”. But amidst the bombastic pop culture phenomenons, which saw brands harness the power of celebrity, there were quieter moments that saw Italy flex its magnetic star power: Kate Moss modelling the most luxurious version of baggy jeans and a plaid shirt known to man at Bottega, Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova’s supermodel reunion on the front row at Dolce, Solange Knowles making the flight from America just to catch Matthieu Blazy’s show. Perhaps the seasonal run of presentations looked particularly sparkly after a London Fashion Week in mourning, but there was something magnetic about Milan this September.
Vogue
Why Harry Styles Is Putting His Weight Behind Designer Marco Ribeiro
Emerging Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro may not yet be a household name in fashion, but his dramatic, gender-fluid designs are already known in certain circles. That includes the orbit of Harry Styles, who recently wore the designer’s clothing on his latest tour and artwork for his new album Harry’s House.
Vogue
The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 Closed Milan Fashion Week In Serious Style
Four fashion shows, 14 awards, a great deal of ballet, and many speeches – perhaps most notably Cate Blanchett’s as she presented Giorgio Armani with his clearly deserved “Visionary” award: it all added up to a marathon closing event at Milan Fashion Week. That event was the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which on Sunday night attracted an almost surreally swanky crowd to the city’s storied La Scala opera house.
Vogue
Cecilie Bahnsen Unveils Her First Upcycled Trainer Collection With Asics
Cecilie Bahnsen is best known for her dreamy, intricately-crafted gowns. But rather than being in the business of simply making party dresses, the Scandi designer’s pieces are intended for the every day – as shown by the style set in Copenhagen, who are regularly seen biking through the city in their Bahnsen dresses, teamed with ballet pumps or sneakers.
Vogue
Irina Shayk’s Latest Look Belongs On Wall Street
Irina Shayk was one of several VIP guests at Giorgio Armani’s spring/summer 2023 show in Milan (alongside stars like Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio in the front row). Her unique front row look, however, set her apart from the stylish pack: Shayk embraced a classic suit and tie that looked like it belonged on New York’s Wall Street.
Vogue
From YSL To Old Céline, Amber Valletta Talks Vogue Through Her Favourite Vintage Pieces
It’s fitting that Amber Valletta’s love of second-hand clothing began when she was a child. Supermodel, activist, eco-advocate and British Vogue’s contributing sustainability editor, she has a razor sharp and comprehensive understanding of the sustainability issues that have long plagued the fashion industry. “I spent every weekend at my grandparents' farm with all my cousins. During my weekend sleepovers, my grandmother Mary loved to takes us to shop second-hand at the local thrift store called, The Goodwill,” Valletta explains. “For me, it was like playing dress up looking through all the different clothes and accessories.”
Vogue
The Vogue Editors’ Standout MFW SS23 Shows
It was the season that saw Kim Kardashian turn curator for Dolce & Gabbana, Paris Hilton close the Versace show, and Kate Moss make a surprising appearance at Bottega Veneta. But between the loud spectacles, there were plenty more Milan Fashion Week moments that made a quiet, lasting impact. Here, the spring/summer 2023 shows you need to know about.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Christian Dior’s Baroque SS23 Show
From the cardboard grotto constructed by Eva Jospin to this season’s royal muse, Catherine de’ Medici, Dior’s spring/summer 2023 show was a history-infused exploration of baroque craft. Here’s how Maria Grazia Chiuri translated it for the Dior customer today.
Vogue
Dua Lipa’s Under £250 Bag Is A Bonafide It-Piece
Every so often, a new It-bag enters the realm of celebrity. This week, Dua Lipa sported the current must-have carryall: Luar’s Ana. The piece, created by Raul Lopez, came in a shocking highlighter-green leather in a python print. It was a pop of killer contrast against Lipa’s white coat – also by Luar – and a pair of black Balenciaga pantaboots. While the bag itself is not yet released (it’s from the spring/summer 2023 collection), fans can expect that it will be priced at around £225, as the other Luar bags are.
Vogue
Kendall Keeps It Cool In Bermuda Shorts And Fashion Flip-Flops
It might officially be autumn, but for Kendall Jenner, who happens to be in out-of-office mode, the warm weather fashion continues. Her most recent look, which is both pared-back and stylish, is a tribute to the scorching summer that has just ended. Spotted landing in the Bahamas, the 27-year-old runway...
Vogue
Vogue Ukraine Enters The Metaverse To Support The Country’s Fashion Talent
Vogue Ukraine is taking its first steps into the metaverse as it puts support for the Ukrainian fashion industry at the heart of its revised mission, as war continues to blight the country. Vogue has partnered with the NFT marketplace The Dematerialised (DMAT) to highlight the work of three designers: Bevza, Gudu and Ienki Ienki. All three brands will showcase their designs in Paris on 28 September during fashion week, before those physical garments are translated into NFTs, which will be able to buy via DMAT.
Vogue
How One Model’s Bedroom Selfie Inspired The Make-Up On The Dior Runway In Paris
How to subvert the classic feline flick? Follow make-up artist Peter Philips’ lead at Dior’s spring/summer 2023 show, where a smouldering stare was given an artisanal upgrade. While eyeliner was ringed across the upper and lower lash lines, it met in the inner corners in a subtle but striking cross formation, which Philips described as “symbolic”.
Vogue
A Specially Curated Alaïa Sale Is Coming To A Secret Parisian Boutique
The beauty of a fashion archive is the history behind the pieces themselves, not just their design or quality. In the case of a coy Alaïa sale in Paris opening this week, the story is just as much about the sale and store itself as the clothes. To kick off Paris Fashion Week, consultant Dryce Lahssan of the not-so-hidden-hidden boutique of Lahssan Paris on 24 Rue Molière and the curator and archivist Sophia Elizabeth of the vintage hub The Spaghetti Archives are hosting a sale of seven pieces by Azzedine Alaïa.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Giorgio Armani’s Serenity-Filled SS23 Show
Giorgio Armani’s spring/summer 2023 runway was infused with a sense of serenity. It felt much-needed, says Anders Christian Madsen, who brings you five things to know about the show on the final day of Milan Fashion Week.
This Ultra-Rare Gold Patek Philippe Watch Could Fetch $2 Million at Auction This Fall
Phillips has picked one incredible vintage Patek Philippe to lead its blockbuster Hong Kong watch auction this November. The Ref. 2499 in question is considered a holy grail timepiece among top-tier collectors—and for good reason. The perpetual calendar chronograph was introduced in 1951 as the successor to the groundbreaking reference 1518. The watch had all the complex mechanics and elegance of its predecessor, but was equipped with a new case inspired by the industrial aesthetic of the ‘50s. During the model’s 35-year production run, Patek Philippe produced 349 examples and created four separate but almost identical models that collectors refer to as...
Vogue
Daniel Lee Succeeds Riccardo Tisci At Burberry
Daniel Lee has been appointed chief creative officer at Burberry. The former Bottega Veneta designer, who exited the Italian house in November, will succeed current lead Riccardo Tisci on 3 October and oversee all collections. London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2023 in February will see Lee’s Burberry debut. “Daniel is...
Vogue
Bella’s Burberry Banker Look Is More Morpheus Than Morgan Stanley
Wall Street chic is quickly becoming a breakout street-style trend from the spring/summer 2023 shows, with Irina Shayk playing the boss bitch at Armani and Bella Hadid suiting up at Burberry. The latter put a subversive twist on the suit and tie at Riccardo Tisci’s post-show party at London’s The Twenty Two, by swapping out traditional tailoring for an oversized trench coat that was more Morpheus than Morgan Stanley.
Vogue
Balenciaga Presses Go On Resale Following Successful Pilot
Balenciaga is pushing further into the resale market. After a successful pilot, the Kering-owned brand has formally launched a partnership with white label resale platform Reflaunt, in which Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit is an investor. The tie-up allows customers to sell their pre-owned Balenciaga clothing and accessories in return...
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doesn’t Need An Airport To Do Jet Set Glamour
Amal Clooney’s dress collection is unrivalled – especially her party dresses. However, as the seasons change, so too must her sartorial choices. Her most recent appearance is an example of elegant transitional attire. The Columbia University professor and barrister was spotted boarding an Amtrak in New York City...
