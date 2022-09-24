Agent: Bills S Micah Hyde (neck) out for season

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury, his agent confirmed Saturday.

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," Jack Bechta of JB Sports posted on Twitter.

Hyde was injured during Monday night's 41-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans. He finishes his 10th NFL season with seven tackles in two starts.

Hyde, 31, has posted 590 tackles, 22 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and five sacks in 144 games (114 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16) and Bills. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with Buffalo in 2017.

Jaquan Johnson is expected to take over in Hyde's absence, starting with Sunday's AFC East showdown in Miami. The Bills' other starting safety, Jordan Poyer, was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday.

--Field Level Media