TVGuide.com
NBC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch La Brea, Young Rock, and More
NBC is ahead of the game this fall TV season. All but three series on NBC's fall 2022 lineup have already premiered, one of which debuts tonight. Time-jumping drama La Brea is back on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for a second season. After La Brea, there's a long wait before the...
TVGuide.com
New Fall Shows 2022: Here's What to Watch and What to Skip
Fall TV season is the best time of the year for misunderstood investigators, troubled reporters, amnesiac time travelers, Old West widows, feuding country music stars, and flannel-wearing demon hunters. If you're looking to make space in your watchlist for a new network drama but can't decide if you're in the mood for a rookie FBI agent or a firefighter, let TV Guide point the way. Our guide to the best and worst new fall shows of 2022 has the premiere dates, trailers, cast lists, and plot breakdowns for this year's new broadcast dramas, but it also answers the most important question you can ask of any show: Is it good?
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall Lineup 2022: The Complete Schedule
Fox got a head start on its 2022 fall TV season, with all but three shows having already made their series and season premieres. Those final three Fox shows will debut on Thursday, Sept. 29, when reality cooking show Hell's Kitchen and comedies Welcome to Flatch, and Call Me Kat all return.
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,’ Climb challenges Aainz to a duel while Aura retrieves a demonic item from the Royal Capital. It is later revealed that Renner had played a crucial role in the fall of the Re-Estize Kingdom for a twisted motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
wegotthiscovered.com
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
ComicBook
New Halloween Ends Photo Teases Kyle Richards' Role in Final Film
Halloween Ends promises to be the conclusion of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' storyline, though perhaps leaving some room open for more movies to come later. Jamie Lee Curtis' character won't be the only familiar face from 1978 original movie that will be back however as Kyle Richards will once again reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace, one of the young kids being babysat in the first movie. Curtis' took to social media to share a new photo from the upcoming sequel, this time focusing on Richards character but also seemingly including a tease for the film as a whole.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on September 27
On September 27 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and NBC Sports California. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Oakland, the game...
TVGuide.com
Where to Watch Get Out in 2022
If you're looking for the perfect psychological horror movie to scare yourself with this season, look no further than Get Out. In his directorial debut, Jordan Peele — previously best known for his sketch comedy series Key & Peele — uses the horror genre to deliver a scathing take on racial injustice that's thought-provoking, often bitterly funny, and absolutely terrifying.
Zoe Saldana & Sam Worthington Spill ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Secrets (Exclusive)
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are celebrating the re-release of “Avatar” in a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause. The pair dished on the success of the massive box office hit and revealed when they learned there would be more movies to come. The duo...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27
It's Maya Hawke versus the Minions on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. The Stranger Things star is all that stands between us and total Minions domination, as two of her films — the crafty high school revenge dramedy Do Revenge and the drama Human Capital — are holding Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions & More out of the top 5. On the TV shows side, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still in the top spot and The Crown sneaks back onto the list at No. 10.
