'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003. He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian. In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
CNET
In 'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer, Millie Bobby Brown's Back as Sherlock's Sis
Enola Holmes is ready to be a respected detective in her own right. Too bad her famous brother Sherlock is sucking up all the oxygen in the room. In the trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released Saturday at Netflix's Tudum global fan event, the teenage detective played by Millie Bobby Brown is trying to engage clients, who seem a little skeptical about hiring a young girl. Meanwhile, the agency run by her brother (Henry Cavill) seems to be doing just fine. She gets her chance at a case, though, when a girl comes asking for help to find her missing sister. The trailer showcases plenty of chases, general shenanigans and fourth-wall breaking as Enola sets out to solve the mystery. There might even be an opportunity for the siblings to team up.
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
Gary’s Tea: Jason Lee Says He Will Expose Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Soon With More Details!
In other news, Jason Lee says he has extra tea on this Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears scandal and Gary with da Tea is unfolding it.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death
Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
