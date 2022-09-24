Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
CBS Sports
College Football QB Power Rankings: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud takes No. 1, Minnesota's Tanner Morgan debuts
I guess you can go home again. Or, you can just return to a former job and reunite with people with whom you enjoyed a lot of success. That's what Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did by returning to the Golden Gophers program. Ciarrocca originally arrived in Minnesota with P.J....
Buffalo Bills add 3-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes to help injury-riddled secondary
On Monday, the Buffalo Bills made a move to help address some serious issues the team has in their secondary.
NFL・
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
CBS Sports
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Alabama, Clemson open as big favorites in key matchups
The start of conference play throughout college football has delivered with nearly every national title contender facing real adversity. Now, there are five ranked matchups that will take center stage as the season heads into Week 5. No. 20 Arkansas gets a quick opportunity to rebound against No. 1 Alabama after losing on a bizarre field goal miss against Texas A&M. Meanwhile, No. 16 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma State battle for control of the Big 12 title race after both entering as prohibitive favorites.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
NFL・
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Sits out in estimated injury report
Collins (back) was listed as a DNP on the Bengals' estimated injury report, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Collins sat out with a back issue during practice last week, though he was still able to suit up during Sunday's win over the Jets. While Cincinnati did not hold a true practice Monday, it will be worth monitoring the starting right tackle's status heading into Thursday's game against Miami.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Packers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, results for Week 3 NFC game
There's a battle of GOATS going down in Tampa today, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It's been the Packers that have owned the "Battle of the Bays" thus far, as Green Bay jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead.
CBS Sports
Colts' Ashton Dulin: Moves to lesser role
Dulin had just one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Kansas City. With both Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce returning from injuries, Dulin returned to his fourth receiver role. Dulin played on just 18 of the offense's 71 snaps. However, he's shown more this season than starter Parris Campbell (just five receptions in three games), so it wouldn't be surprising to see Dulin overtake Campbell for a larger role in the offense before too long.
CBS Sports
College football picks, predictions, odds: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State leads best bets in Week 5
Each week, I use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Just about everybody is technically a CFP candidate this early in the season, so for the first few weeks, at least, I'll go with teams currently ranked within the top 12 of the AP Top 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNC expected to make another visit to key 2024 target
The UNC basketball program has been extremely active in the recruitment of 2024 top-10 wing Trentyn Flowers ever since offering him at the beginning of the month. And this week, the Tar Heels’ staff is expected to be in to see the five-star talent. According to Alex Karamanos of The Circuit, North Carolina is expected to be in to visit Flowers this week in addition to Duke, Texas and Creighton. Flowers attends in-state Combine Academy (NC). He currently holds additional offers from Oklahoma, Georgetown, Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Maryland, UCF, Texas and others. The following schools will be at Combine Academy (NC) this week...
Comments / 0