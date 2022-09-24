ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Charlotte, NC
Louisiana Sports
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
CBS Sports

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Alabama, Clemson open as big favorites in key matchups

The start of conference play throughout college football has delivered with nearly every national title contender facing real adversity. Now, there are five ranked matchups that will take center stage as the season heads into Week 5. No. 20 Arkansas gets a quick opportunity to rebound against No. 1 Alabama after losing on a bizarre field goal miss against Texas A&M. Meanwhile, No. 16 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma State battle for control of the Big 12 title race after both entering as prohibitive favorites.
CBS Sports

Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand

Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

Bengals' La'el Collins: Sits out in estimated injury report

Collins (back) was listed as a DNP on the Bengals' estimated injury report, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Collins sat out with a back issue during practice last week, though he was still able to suit up during Sunday's win over the Jets. While Cincinnati did not hold a true practice Monday, it will be worth monitoring the starting right tackle's status heading into Thursday's game against Miami.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Colts' Ashton Dulin: Moves to lesser role

Dulin had just one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Kansas City. With both Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce returning from injuries, Dulin returned to his fourth receiver role. Dulin played on just 18 of the offense's 71 snaps. However, he's shown more this season than starter Parris Campbell (just five receptions in three games), so it wouldn't be surprising to see Dulin overtake Campbell for a larger role in the offense before too long.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

College football picks, predictions, odds: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State leads best bets in Week 5

Each week, I use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Just about everybody is technically a CFP candidate this early in the season, so for the first few weeks, at least, I'll go with teams currently ranked within the top 12 of the AP Top 25.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC expected to make another visit to key 2024 target

The UNC basketball program has been extremely active in the recruitment of 2024 top-10 wing Trentyn Flowers ever since offering him at the beginning of the month. And this week, the Tar Heels’ staff is expected to be in to see the five-star talent. According to Alex Karamanos of The Circuit, North Carolina is expected to be in to visit Flowers this week in addition to Duke, Texas and Creighton. Flowers attends in-state Combine Academy (NC). He currently holds additional offers from Oklahoma, Georgetown, Oregon, Michigan, Memphis, Maryland, UCF, Texas and others. The following schools will be at Combine Academy (NC) this week...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

