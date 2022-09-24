Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Man Charged With Lighting Troy Illinois House On Fire And Killing LadyMetro East Star Online NewspaperTroy, IL
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
Obituary: Leo Corscadden Jr (July 20, 1957 ~ September 24, 2022)
Leo Corscadden, 65, of Pinson, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 20, 1957, to Leo Corscadden and Margaret Laverty Corscadden. Leo was a graduate of Banks High School in 1976. He was a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church of Birmingham. Leo was preceded in death by […]
American Legion Post 205 announces launch of new website
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE & CLAY — The SSG Michael W. Hosey American Legion Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced the launch of its new website on Tuesday, September 27. Website goers will notice a user-friendly atmosphere and find all the information they need to get involved locally in serving veterans. Veteran suicide rates […]
Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, September 27, in support of individuals with Down Syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers, and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
Grandview hosts community blood drive in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 7 am to 6 pm, in the hospital’s conference center located off the first-floor lobby. This blood drive is open to the public. Every donor who donates at Grandview […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HTHS Principal put on administrative leave
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Principal Tim Salem has been placed under administrative leave until further notice. Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at HTHS during this time, according to an email to HTHS parents from Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill. […]
Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key takes helm of the Ramblin’ Wreck
From The Tribune staff reports ATLANTA — Hewitt-Trussville Graduate Brent Key was named interim head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Tuesday, September 27. Key’s appointment was announced shortly after the firing of Head Coach Geoff Collins and the resignation of Athletics Director Todd Stansbury. Now in his fourth season on the coaching staff, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bessemer hit-and-run victim
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the hit-and-run victim that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene following the collision […]
Trussville city leaders, community members respond to high school threat
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville city leaders and community members responded to a recent threat at Hewit-Trussville High School (HTHS). The Tribune reached out to all the council members, and their responses are listed below. “I was notified last Wednesday afternoon of the incident as I was going out of town for a […]
Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trussville student selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville student was selected as Miss Iron City’s Rising Star on Friday, September 23. Blakely Holt, 11, is a sixth grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. She is the daughter of Andy and Dennie Holt. Alabama’s Rising Stars is a mentoring program of the Miss Alabama Competition. Through […]
Trussville Mayor holds press conference: ‘We are in this together’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat held a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. to address the recent situation regarding public safety at Trussville City Schools. Council member Ben Short, Council member Lisa Bright, Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, and Captain Cardwell were also present for the press […]
Clay City Council approves 2022-2023 budget
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council unanimously approved its annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its council meeting Tuesday, September 27. In a short and sweet meeting barely clocking in at 20 minutes, the council approved a budget in the amount of $5.275 million for the year […]
Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moody ES awarded for EdSTREAM in Motion program
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School (MES) was awarded for being an Exemplary High Performing School by the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for its EdSTREAM in Motion program. MES offers EdSTREAM as a supplemental service that provides morning care, afternoon care, and camps. EdSTREAM (pronounced Extreme) because this program provides […]
ALEA searches for missing boater on Lay Lake in Shelby County
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is searching for a missing boater on Lay Lake in Shelby County on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 11:33 a.m. According to ALEA, a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake within Shelby County. The […]
Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham on Saturday, September 24. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), two West Precinct officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 Block of 30th Street Ensley. The call details stated a father wanted his 23-year-old […]
UPDATE: Hoover man’s body found on Lay Lake
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Hoover man’s body was found on Lay Lake on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 51-year-old David D. Etheridge has been identified as the individual that went missing on Saturday, September 24. Related Story: ALEA searches for […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0