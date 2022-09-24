ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

The Trussville Tribune

American Legion Post 205 announces launch of new website

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE & CLAY — The SSG Michael W. Hosey American Legion Post 205, Clay-Trussville, has announced the launch of its new website on Tuesday, September 27. Website goers will notice a user-friendly atmosphere and find all the information they need to get involved locally in serving veterans. Veteran suicide rates […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, September 27, in support of individuals with Down Syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers, and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grandview hosts community blood drive in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 7 am to 6 pm, in the hospital’s conference center located off the first-floor lobby. This blood drive is open to the public. Every donor who donates at Grandview […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTHS Principal put on administrative leave

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Principal Tim Salem has been placed under administrative leave until further notice. Joy Young, a current assistant principal, will be the acting principal at HTHS during this time, according to an email to HTHS parents from Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two famous Trussville restaurants are making a comeback

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian Kemp, the owner of Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery, is now bringing back two of the most famous and beloved Trussville restaurants. Starting September 28, 2022, construction for the new and improved Kemp’s Kitchen and Bakery along with the historic and great-tasting Golden Rule BBQ and Grill. “God’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bessemer hit-and-run victim

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the hit-and-run victim that occurred on Thursday, September 22, at approximately 2:14 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene following the collision […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay City Council approves 2022-2023 budget

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council unanimously approved its annual budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its council meeting Tuesday, September 27. In a short and sweet meeting barely clocking in at 20 minutes, the council approved a budget in the amount of $5.275 million for the year […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody ES awarded for EdSTREAM in Motion program

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Moody Elementary School (MES) was awarded for being an Exemplary High Performing School by the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for its EdSTREAM in Motion program. MES offers EdSTREAM as a supplemental service that provides morning care, afternoon care, and camps. EdSTREAM (pronounced Extreme) because this program provides […]
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham on Saturday, September 24. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), two West Precinct officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 Block of 30th Street Ensley. The call details stated a father wanted his 23-year-old […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Hoover man’s body found on Lay Lake

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Hoover man’s body was found on Lay Lake on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 51-year-old David D. Etheridge has been identified as the individual that went missing on Saturday, September 24. Related Story: ALEA searches for […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
