Arizona judge bans abortion statewide by reinstating 1864 law

By Peter Weber
 4 days ago

An Arizona judge on Friday lifted a 50-year-old injunction on a 19th century abortion ban, all but outlawing the procedure in the state. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that Arizona's 1864 abortion law, codified in 1901 then enjoined after the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, supersedes a 15-week ban enacted by the state Legislature that was set to take effect Saturday. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) had asked the courts to clarify which law was valid, pushing for upholding the older, more comprehensive ban.

The 19th century ban now in effect has an exception when the pregnant woman's life is at stake but not for rape, incest, or health risks. "No archaic law should dictate our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today," said Brittany Fonteno, president of Planned Parenthood Arizona. "This is not the end of the fight."

Alabama delays execution after 5-4 Supreme Court rules it can continue

Alabama called off the execution of Alan Miller on Thursday night, hours after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed the death by lethal injection to proceed.  U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker Jr. stayed the execution on Tuesday, ruling Alabama had to comply with Miller's request to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia, as legally allowed in Alabama and two other states, It's "substantially likely" Miller "submitted a timely election form even though the state says that it does not have any physical record of a form," he wrote. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his ruling,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton denies running away to avoid subpoena

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran away in a truck to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, The Texas Tribune reports. In an affidavit filed on Monday, Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, detailed his attempt to serve the attorney general with a subpoena for a federal court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The hearing is part of a lawsuit from nonprofits seeking to help Texas locals pay for out-of-state abortions.  Herrera wrote that when he arrived at the Paxton residence, a woman who identified herself as "Angela" (Paxton is married to state Sen. Angela Paxton) told him that Paxton was indisposed, but Herrera replied...
California becomes 1st state to create Office of Gun Violence Prevention

California has become the first state in the nation to create an office dedicated to preventing gun violence, The Washington Post reports. On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of the California Department of Justice's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will work with stakeholders to develop strategies to tackle the issue of gun violence in the U.S.
She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
House passes bill barring Congress from interfering with electoral results

The House on Wednesday passed an electoral reform bill that would block attempts from presidents to use Congress to overrule election results, The Washington Post reports. It was the first time lawmakers have voted on "such an effort" since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, when a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block the certification of President Biden's victory, the Post writes.
Senate advances stopgap spending bill after Manchin drops permit amendment

The federal government took a big step away from a partial shutdown starting this weekend after the Senate voted 72-23 on Tuesday night to advance legislation that would fund the government at current levels until Dec. 16. Passage of the stoppage spending bill was ensured after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to remove a section of the bill designed to speed up permitting for energy-related infrastructure projects, including a pipeline through West Virginia.  "It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at...
Former White House chief of staff texted voter fraud conspiracy theorist

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) says that text messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and top conspiracy theorists seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election provide a "roadmap to an attempted coup," CNN reports.  Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel, has been identified as one of the top people seeking to prove that Trump's re-election loss resulted from voter fraud. As he and other Trump allies sought access to voting machines in states like Arizona and Georgia, he kept Meadows updated on their progress via text messages, per CNN. On Dec. 23, 2020, Waldron texted Meadows after an...
Jan. 6 hearing postponed over Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack has postponed its scheduled Wednesday hearing over concerns regarding the hurricane heading toward the western coast of Florida. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in a Tuesday statement.  Democrat and committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy represents a Florida district in the hurricane's path, CNN and The New York Times note. It is currently unclear when the proceedings might be rescheduled; Cheney and Thompson said they would announce a date soon, per The Washington Post. The public hearing, likely to be the last before the release of the panel's final report, "is expected in part to focus on how associates of former president Donald Trump planned to declare victory regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election," the Post writes, per individuals familiar with the matter. "We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path," added Thompson and Cheney in their statement.
Was DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt a crime?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) rekindled the debate about illegal immigration over the U.S-Mexico border when he started busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) soon joined in, increasing the heat. The two Republican governors said it was only fair for the Biden administration, Democratic states, and "sanctuary" cities to experience the difficulties they face as border crossings surge. But the attempts to call attention to the border only "reached a fever pitch" when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) got in on the act with his own "copycat" program, as Vox put it,...
The Election Recap: Sept. 26, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it: Charity clarity There is "scant" evidence that Herschel Walker — the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia and owner of food distribution company Renaissance Man Food Services — has actually matched his promise to donate 15 percent of his company's profits to charity, The New York Times reported Thursday. When the Times attempted to contact four of Renaissance Man's supposed longtime charitable beneficiaries — which include the Boy Scouts of America and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) — regarding...
The Electoral Count Act reforms, explained

The last presidential election nearly came down to whether then-Vice President Mike Pence would follow the law or former President Donald Trump. Congress doesn't want to leave that to chance next time. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would overhaul the Electoral Count Act, the law that dictates the process by which Congress certifies presidential elections. It's the "most significant legislative answer yet to the riot and the monthslong campaign by Mr. Trump and his allies to invalidate the 2020 presidential election" reports the New York Times. But the bill's passage also shows how election fairness has...
What's next for the Jan. 6 committee?

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is holding its next public hearing on Wednesday. This could be the panel's final hearing before the midterm elections, featuring new information gleaned over the summer. Here's everything you need to know: Where did we leave off with the Jan. 6 committee? The committee held its eighth public hearing on July 21, which focused on former President Donald Trump's actions during the Capitol riot. Three Trump administration officials testified about what they witnessed, including Matthew Pottinger, a former National Security Council official, who said he saw a printout of a tweet Trump...
Biden cancels visit to Florida after approving state of emergency over looming hurricane

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida in light of Tropical Storm Ian intensifying to hurricane strength in the Caribbean, Politico reports. According to White House officials, the emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to send additional emergency relief efforts to supplement Florida's storm response.  The president also postponed his scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday, which included a planned appearance with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist in Orlando.  The storm is expected to move past Jamaica and Cuba before reaching Florida's Keys on Thursday. Recent forecasts from the National...
Ginni Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee

Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to be interviewed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot in the coming weeks. "I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee," Thomas' attorney,...
Abbott pulling further ahead in Texas governor's race: Poll

The Texas governor's race is widening still, according to a new Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports. Per the survey, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is pulling further ahead of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, who has long been considered the underdog of the race.  "Gov. Abbott, who won a landslide 13-point race against Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez four years ago, has a 7-point lead with over six weeks until Election Day," said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy, per the Chronicle. Abbott is up 50-43 over O'Rourke, the poll indicated. "Abbott has the support of 95 percent of Republicans,...
