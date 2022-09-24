ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Unravels Another Mystery

By EJ Panaligan
 4 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown ’s Enola Holmes is back on the case in the official trailer for “Enola Holmes 2.”

An extension of the iconic Sherlock Holmes character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the franchise stars Brown as the youngest sibling of the Holmes family, who must come into her own as a capable detective, while facing down her brother Sherlock ( Henry Cavill ).

The sequel and its predecessor are based on “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” young adult fiction book series created by Nancy Springer. The first film chronicled Enola’s search for her mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter, which offered many twists and turns for the young sleuth to navigate. Netflix describes the mystery of the sequel as one of “historic proportions,” needing “two Holmes to handle,” indicating a larger role for Cavill’s Sherlock.

The official trailer for the sequel comes about a month after Netflix posted a playful teaser poster for the film, which highlighted the franchise’s main characters hiding in plain sight, in the middle of a crowded area.

Harry Bradbeer returns to direct the sequel, having previously directed television episodes of “Fleabag,” “Ramy” and “Killing Eve” before taking on the “Enola Holmes” franchise. In addition to Cavill and Bonham Carter reprising their roles, the movie will also feature Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis in supporting roles.

The original “Enola Holmes” was initially planned for a theatrical release by Warner Bros. before Netflix picked up the distribution rights during the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix released the first film on its streaming platforms in September 2020. For the sequel, Netflix will be handling distribution again. The film comes from Legendary Pictures and PCMA Productions.

See all the Netflix announcements from Saturday’s Tudum event here .

The sequel is slated to release on the streaming service on Nov. 4. Check the trailer out below.

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane Gets a Shock!

Things are not going according to plan in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Chelsea causes drama for Billy and Victoria, Elena breaks Nate’s heart, and Diane gets a very unwelcome visitor!. Victoria reluctantly agreed that they would tell Johnny that Chelsea is his biological mother, but only...
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
