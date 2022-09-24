Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix ’s Tudum global fan event launched its second edition on Saturday, showing off dozens of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform. After garnering more than 25 million viewers last year, the 2022 event is promising even more Netflix news.

See the list of Netflix’s announcements below:

*A “Stranger Things” season 4 blooper reel was released — watch it below:

*A first clip from the upcoming fantasy movie “The School for Good and Evil” was released — watch it below:

*A trailer for the upcoming third season of “Outer Banks” was released — click here to watch .

*Rian Johnson presented a clip from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — watch it below:

*A trailer for the final season of “Dead to Me” debuted — watch it below:

*Netflix teased their newest video game, OXENFREE — watch the clip below:

*A brief deleted scene from season 1 of “Squid Game” was shown on TUDUM only.

*A teaser for the upcoming season of “Lupin” was shown — watch it below:

*Henry Cavill teased the third season of “The Witcher” in a behind-the-scenes segment only shown on TUDUM — click here to for more info .

*Jamie Foxx presented the first trailer of his new movie “They Cloned Tyrone,” which also stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Watch it below:

*The cast of “1899” discussed their mysterious new series — watch the segment below:

*A clip from season 2 of “Vikings: Valhalla” was released — watch it below:

*Chris Hemsworth showed some behind-the-scenes stunts from the making of his action sequel “Extraction 2.” Watch it below:

*”The Witcher: Blood Origin” revealed a behind-the-scenes clip, release date information and the addition of Minnie Driver to the cast in a TUDUM only segment. Click here for more info .

*The first trailer for the upcoming Ryan Murphy true crime series “The Watcher” debuted — click here to watch .

*A teaser for the premiere date of “You” season 4 debuted — click here to watch .

*A trailer of upcoming series “Guns & Gulaabs” was shown on TUDUM only.

*The first trailer from Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming action movie “The Mother” was released. Watch it below:

*An exclusive clip of the Olympic basketball documentary “The Redeem Team” was shown. Watch it below:

*Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris presented footage from the upcoming animated series “Entergalactic” in a TUDUM-only segment.

*Noah Centineo revealed the December premiere date for his spy drama ‘The Recruit’ — click here to see

*Guillermo del Toro presented a behind-the-scenes segment from his upcoming “Pinocchio” film. Watch it below:

*Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher teased their upcoming rom-com “Your Place or Mine” in a TUDUM-only segment.

*The cast of “The Umbrella Academy” revealed season 3 bloopers. Watch them below:

*The cast of “Never Have I Ever” discussed their upcoming final season. Watch it below:

*Jason Momoa teased his upcoming fantasy movie “Slumberland” with a new clip. Watch it below:

*Upcoming sci-fi epic “3 Body Problem” showed a behind-the-scenes segment. The footage was not released separately online.

*The first trailer for “Manifest” season 4 was released — click here to watch .

*A clip from the upcoming “Addams Family” spinoff series “Wednesday” was released. Watch it below:

*”Emily in Paris” released the first trailer from their upcoming third season — click here to watch

*”The Crown” season 5 announced a release date — click here for more

*The “Shadow and Bone” season 2 trailer was released. Watch it below:

*The first look of “Bridgerton” prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ was released — click here to watch .

*The cast of “Bridgerton” gave a quick sneak peek of the upcoming third season. Watch it below:

*The first behind-the-scenes teaser of spy thriller “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, debuted. Watch it below:

*The first trailer for “Enola Holmes 2” was released — click here to watch .