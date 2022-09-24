Read full article on original website
Ex-Finance Director at WVa Airport Sentenced for Theft
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has been sentenced to five months in prison for stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in...
Temporary WVa Bridge Installation Starts Next Week
PARSONS, W.Va. (AP) — Installation of a temporary replacement for a West Virginia bridge that was closed for safety reasons is expected to start next week, the state Department of Transportation said. The Laneville Bridge provides access to the community of Laneville in Parsons County, the Red Creek trailhead,...
Funds to Aid Jackson's Water System Held up as Governor Rose
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson's water crisis on mismanagement at the city...
Company Plans to Make Dixie Paper Plates in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials sayGeorgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
Pilot Killed as Small Helicopter Crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
