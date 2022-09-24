ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out About How His Father Taught Him to Respect Women

Opening up about the key lessons his late father taught him, Matthew McConaughey spoke about how he learned the importance of treating women with respect. While making an appearance on Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men, Matthew McConaughey reflected on the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager and how he knew the correct approach to sexual situations through the years. He noted that his parents taught him to be respectful. He also credited his father with teaching him the importance of consent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Dog#Camping#Dodger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shelley Wenger

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
Tara Blair Ball

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
petpress.net

How to Get Dog to Sleep? The Snoozy Secrets To Sweet Dreams

It’s no secret that dogs love to sleep. In fact, they can spend up to 12-14 hours a day snoozing!. Generally, dogs sleep so much, but that is not the case every time. But sometimes, getting your dog to actually fall asleep can be harder than it looks. So,...
PETS
The Independent

Woman who says ‘vintage Doctor Who is ruining her relationship’ told to flee

A woman who claims her boyfriend’s insistence on watching vintage Doctor Who is ruining their relationship has been advised to “run for the hills”. In a Reddit post filed under “relationship advice” the woman explains how when she and her boyfriend first got together, he insisted she watched “all the classic Doctor Who episodes in order, starting with the original doctor, William Hartnell”. She writes: “It gets exhausting. My mind wanders, but I'm supposed to ‘pay attention’.”Despite going along with his wish, he has now said he wants her to watch them all again because “the more I watch...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy