FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
onfocus.news
Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sept 26: Marshfield, Columbus Catholic, Athens, Prentice and Tri-County #1-5
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, Sep 26.
onfocus.news
Wausau West Swimmers Lap Wisconsin Rapids
Wausau West lapped Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in WVC Girls Swimming, 102-68. 200 medley relay – Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilman, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach. 200 freestyle relay – Jaroski, Heilmann, Moran, Steinbach. 100 backstroke – Sunby. 100 breaststroke – Heilmann. 400 freestyle relay – Moran, Huggenvik, Sunby,
onfocus.news
Cadott Volleyball Goes 3-1 on Saturday
Vs. Mellen – W 2-0 vs. Medford – W 2-0 "We battled all day. We found ourselves down a few times, however, really stayed composed and fought our way back to wins in the end," shared Cadott Head Coach Lynn Schreiner.
onfocus.news
Smiley Invitational CC Results: Boys Division 3: Pacelli takes title, Athens’ Sheahan Finishes Second
1 Pacelli 33 3+4+5+10+11 (35+49) 1:43 1-5 Split | 17:51 Avg. 2 Albany 75 6+12+15+16+26 (27) 1:57 1-5 Split | 18:48 Avg. 3 Athens 80 2+7+8+18+45 (48) 5:18 1-5 Split | 18:50 Avg. 4 Iola-Scandinavia 93 1+19+21+24+28 (41+53) 3:28 1-5 Split | 18:55 Avg. 5 Auburndale 111 9+14+23+31+34 (36+39) 2:19
onfocus.news
Cyclones announce 5-year Partnership with Fabiano Brothers – Wisconsin
Cyclones announce 5-year Partnership with Fabiano Brothers – Wisconsin. (Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are excited to announce a 5-year partnership agreement with the Fabiano Brothers – Wisconsin, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The team will be announcing several elements of the partnership over the coming weeks, which will include retail promotion, fan giveaways, promotional nights, all-inclusive area and designated driver program.
onfocus.news
Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West Boys CC Results from University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invite
Area boys teams competing in the Roy Griak Cross Country Invitational at the University of Minnesota included Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West.
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic Football Clobbers Almond-Bancroft for Homecoming Win
Newman Catholic clobbered Almond-Bancroft for the the Cardinals' Homecoming Win. The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on the season.
onfocus.news
Marawood Playoff Ins Outs and Maybes
As we head into Week 7 of the WIAA Football Season it is time to take a look at the Football Playoff situation with three weeks left in the season. We will break these down conference by conference. In. Auburndale (7-0, 4-0 Marawood) Colby (6-0 4-0 Marawood) Out. None. Likely.
onfocus.news
Medford’s Meredith Richter 2nd, Girls Team Takes 12th at University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational
Area teams from Lakeland, Medford, Wausau East and Wausau West competed at the Roy Griak University of Minnesota Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Medford's Meredith Richter finished second overall and the Raider girls finished 12th out of 50 teams. Full results HERE.
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Takes Championship at Abbotsford Falcon Volleyball Invite
The Stratford Tigers took first place at the Abbotsford Falcon Volleyball Invite on Saturday,. Stratford defeated Abbotsford 25-20, 25-19, Whitehall 25-17, 25-14 and Spencer 25-13, 25-19 in pool play. The Tigers then defeated Loyal 25-11, 25-22 to enter the championship match against Prescott. Stratford defeated Prescott 25-23 and 25-22 to
onfocus.news
Athens Sweeps Wabeno-Laona
The Athens Bluejays defeated Wabeno-Laona in three sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-20. Savannah Epping led the Bluejays with 23 digs. Jazelle Hartwig had 13 kills and Addison Lavicka had 12 kills. Lavicka had 19 assists and Hartwig provided 15 assists.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Boys Soccer Defeats Fond du Lac for 12th straight win
The D.C. Everest boys soccer team collected its 12th straight win on Saturday, a 2-0 wi over Fond du Lac.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women adds three transfers, including Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There are high expectations this season for the Green Bay women's basketball. Returning almost all of its now veteran roster with also a few new additions for head coach Kevin Borseth who is very excited for what is to come over the next six months. Monday...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, September 18 to September 24
Check out the nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, September 18- September 24!. Stratford Volleyball – The Tigers took first place at the Abbotsford Falcon Invite on Saturday. After finishing first in pool play, the Tigers then defeated Loyal and Prescott to claim first place. Tomahawk Volleyball...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Kathleen Allen
Kathleen Joyce Allen at the age of 77, Marshfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 22, 2022 under the loving care of the staff at Wells Nature View Assisted in Marshfield, WI. As per Kathy’s wish, no service is planned. The ashes of Kathy and husband, Dick...
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hats off’: Iconic Arby’s sign in Green Bay comes down
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists driving down West Mason Street in Green Bay may have to do a double take as Arby’s iconic cowboy hat sign is no longer standing. On September 26, construction workers were seen taking apart the cowboy hat sign at the Arby’s location on West Mason. Arby’s built a new location across the street.
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
onfocus.news
Wood County K9 Wins at State Conference
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Last week, Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. More than 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
