Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division II Football: Pirates fall to Crandall; two teams off to 2-0 starts
Poteet entered Friday’s 7-5A Division II contest feeling good after winning its district opener against Princeton. But the Pirates ran into a Crandall team that was looking to bounce back from a district-opening loss and they did so in a big way with a 54-7 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist
Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
starlocalmedia.com
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for vegans
DALLAS (KDAF) — We say it all the time, but every day it still rings true: North Texas really is home to everything. From great Tex-Mex to pizza, and even vegan food, the DFW metroplex has everything you could ever ask for. Speaking of vegan food, a new report...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Set to Open in Frisco, Texas
Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Frisco with a free salad for guests. On 10/1, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Frisco Salad and Go location (7310 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX) can enjoy a free salad. This offer is...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall
Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
starlocalmedia.com
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lewisville on Tuesday. The officials reported that two people were killed on Farm Road 3040 when a man in his 60s struck a man [..]
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning
ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
H-E-B Frisco May Have Seen $1 Million On The First Day
H-E-B’s move to North Texas is a big deal, but no one was prepared for just how successful the grocery chain would be. The Dallas Morning News speculates that the store brought in $1 million in sales on the Frisco locations’ first day. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that...
Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
dallasexpress.com
Plano Balloon Festival Back in Full Swing
Thursday, September 22, marked 41 years the city of Plano has held the Plano Balloon Festival, and it continues to bring joy and excitement to people from around the DFW Metroplex. Richard Branson was once quoted as saying, “Half the art of ballooning is to make your crashes so gentle...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
