Coppell, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Two Downtown Mesquite nominees named statewide award finalist

Two Downtown Mesquite nominees have been named finalists in the Texas Downtown President’s Awards program. Mesquite BBQ is a finalist for Best Downtown Business and Front Street Station is in the running for the Best Economic Game Changer award. “We are immensely proud of these two finalists not only...
MESQUITE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
RICHARDSON, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Set to Open in Frisco, Texas

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Frisco with a free salad for guests. On 10/1, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Frisco Salad and Go location (7310 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX) can enjoy a free salad. This offer is...
FRISCO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall

Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
GRANBURY, TX
WFAA

Allen ISD families protest over proposed school rezoning

ALLEN, Texas — Families held signs that read "Save Our Schools" as they stood outside the Allen ISD school board meeting Monday night. They are concerned over a letter sent home Friday announcing a proposed attendance realignment that could lead to some Allen campuses being repurposed or some schools being closed.
ALLEN, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Frisco May Have Seen $1 Million On The First Day

H-E-B’s move to North Texas is a big deal, but no one was prepared for just how successful the grocery chain would be. The Dallas Morning News speculates that the store brought in $1 million in sales on the Frisco locations’ first day. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Plano Balloon Festival Back in Full Swing

Thursday, September 22, marked 41 years the city of Plano has held the Plano Balloon Festival, and it continues to bring joy and excitement to people from around the DFW Metroplex. Richard Branson was once quoted as saying, “Half the art of ballooning is to make your crashes so gentle...
PLANO, TX

