Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women's basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn't get enough of the Australian star and she reciprocated...
A Maine restaurant is the best in America for ‘everyday eats,’ according to Tripadvisor users
Other New England restaurants were named among the best in the country as well. A restaurant in Bangor, Maine, with a “work hard, play hard” motto was just named the best everyday eatery in America by Tripadvisor users. Timber Kitchen & Bar ranked No. 1 in the best...
Comments / 0