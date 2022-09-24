Trio nabbed after drive-by shooting in Clinton; 3 guns tossed from car during high-speed chase, police say

Read full article on original website
Mathmatic thinking
3d ago
Whoever knows that 18year old, why is he with 22 and 23 year olds. Boy should be getting ready for school tomorrow. If your kin, in my opinion your family failed him.
cbs17
1 caught, 1 wanted in kidnapping of 2 girls at gas station, Hoke County officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One suspect has been caught in the kidnapping of two children two weeks ago at a gas station near Raeford, officials said. The incident took place at about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lucky Stop gas station, which is located at 2196 U.S. 401 Business, at the intersection of Rockfish Road, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Police investigating after 4 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night. At about 11:05 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. They said they found three people shot at the scene. All...
cbs17
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in the “lower extremities” in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, according to police. At about 4:16 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Hightower Street and found a man who had been shot. He was...
cbs17
No beer here: Cumberland deputies search for 3 men who took 5 cases without paying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County are looking for three men who they say took five cases of beer without paying for them. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images from the incident that took place nearly three months ago. Deputies say they...
Identity released of man shot and killed in Cumberland County
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed.
cbs17
Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, heroin, loaded guns gets 7+ years for armed drug trafficking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man busted with heroin, cocaine and multiple loaded guns in his car will spend more than seven years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say. The U.S. Department of Justice said Lamarious Brown, 25, received his sentence of 90 months followed...
cbs17
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
jocoreport.com
Two Drivers Charged With DWI Following Three Vehicle Crash
PRINCETON – A three-car collision sent two to the hospital and two to jail, Monday afternoon. A driver reportedly slammed his Dodge pickup truck into the rear of a Chevrolet passenger car waiting to turn left from US 70-A onto US 70 eastbound near Princeton. The car was pushed forward into the rear of a Ford pickup truck, which was also waiting to turn.
cbs17
Zebulon man charged in deadly heroin/fentanyl overdose, deputies say
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County deputies have arrested a Zebulon man in a deadly overdose earlier this year, officials said. Luis Santiago Franco, 20, died on May 21 at his home, according to his obituary and a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives later...
cbs17
2 men may have ‘vital info’ in Cumberland County homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of two men who they say may have vital information in a targeted deadly shooting near Fayetteville Monday night. Deputies said Jamal Robinson, 27, and Jemario Dominique Boykin, 32, are wanted “in reference to...
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
cbs17
2 wanted after man killed in targeted Cumberland County shooting, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified a Hoke County man killed in a late-night shooting in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Jermaine Hailey, 32 of Raeford. Deputies say Hailey was shot multiple times at around 11:50 p.m. Monday in...
Robeson County man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, U.S. ATF
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. A family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge, dead Monday afternoon inside his home in the 300 block […]
WITN
Deputies release more details in Monday’s Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released more information on Monday’s deadly shooting in Duplin County. Vincent Woodley, Jr. was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office. The 33-year-old man died at the scene despite attempts by deputies to resuscitate him. The shooting happened around 3:10...
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and other officials were on the scene of a shooting that left a person dead on Monday. Officials tell WNCT’s Claire Curry they were called to a home on Reyes Verdin Lane off Bennett’s Bridge Road, not far from Albertson, around 3:30 p.m. Emergency responders said […]
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington driver gets into accident, girlfriend’s body found inside vehicle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces several charges, including failing to report a death, after investigators discovered a woman’s body in his vehicle following a traffic accident. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the death of Mallorie Kate McCollum, 23, is being investigated as an...
WMBF
Robeson County woman dies after being shot in vehicle; investigation underway
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was fatally shot while in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot.
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
