Local Kiwanis looking to improve park on east side of Great Bend
The city of Great Bend is looking to improve the area with its Quality of Life projects. Great Bend Kiwanis Club is eyeing a project of its own. The club would like to help with the installation of new playground equipment and a bathroom in the park located just off 281 Bypass between Broadway and Park streets. Great Bend Kiwanis Board Member Suresh Maharjan said kids on the east side of the city also need a safe place to play.
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1
All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
KWCH.com
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Moss-Thorns Gallery in NW Kansas hosts inaugural exhibit
Fort Hays State University's Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art is hosting its first traveling exhibit since moving to its new home in the Center for Art and Design building. "Landfall Press: Five Decades Exhibition" is a retrospective of 50 years of Jack Lemon's print shop, which was in Santa Fe, N.M.
Fire burns popular restaurant, Fork That Bakery, in Victoria
Tuesday night, fire crews were dispatched to Fork That Bakery, 201 E. Main, Victoria, for a report of smoke coming from the roof of the building. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. Brooke Olson is the owner of the...
KAKE TV
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
Cop Shop (9/27)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/27) At 4:49 a.m. a driving complaint was reported at 30 SE 10 Road. At 7:21 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 320 NE 30 Road. At 7:52 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at Ave. V & CR 380 in Albert.
Tribute to James Taylor is season’s first Community Concert
Nashville-based Steve Leslie will sing a heart-warming tribute to legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor in “How Sweet It Is,” the first concert of the Golden Belt Community Concert Association’s 2022-2023 season. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Great Bend reveals plans for a public shooting range
A formal approval of the master plan is expected at an upcoming Great Bend City Council meeting, but a 10-year capital improvement plan for “quality of life” projects is taking shape with many ventures expected in the near future. One of the proposed projects to get started in the next year or two is the addition of a public shooting range.
hayshighguidon.com
Hays High Announces Homecoming 2022 Candidates
On Friday, Sept. 9, the 2022 Homecoming candidates were announced. The senior class voted for possible candidates the week prior. The queen candidates are seniors Lily Biggs, Hannah Eikenberry, Avery Harmoney, Savannah Lawson and Rilee Schwarz. King candidates are seniors Blake Buckles, Royal Gantt, Karsten Koenke, Remy Stull and Tanner Werth.
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Hays USD 489 bond sales tax to go into effect Saturday
A .5 perent sales tax that will be used toward paying down the Hays USD 489 bond debt is set to go into effect on Saturday. The city sent out a reminder this week that all businesses in the city need to adjust their point-of-sale terminals to reflect the new tax rate.
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (9/28)
OLD BUSINESS - RESOLUTION 2022-22: A Resolution Concerning the Involvement of Sitting Barton County Commissioners on Area Boards and Committees: -This item was tabled. NEW BUSINESS - PROCLAMATION 2022-15: National 4-H Week:. -Michelle Beran, Cottonwood Extension District – Barton County, was joined by area youth in presenting the proposed Proclamation....
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
WIBW
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic
A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
Accidental stove burner ignition causes fire damage to Hays mobile home
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m. the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a mobile home on fire located at 1010 Reservation Road in Hays. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen exhaust fan. Crews entered the structure with forced entry through the front door and located the fire in the kitchen.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
