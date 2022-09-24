Ok so I need to speak to Scottish power as we are being overcharged I believe, everyone we know locally is paying half what we pay per month, for the same sized house, and in some cases, they have more people in the house than us (me my wife and 4 year old daughter). I know there’s a lot of variables, not everyone is going to have the same price for gas and electric, but to be paying double than everyone we’ve asked, I think something is up! Plus our account is £537 in credit, we were already paying alot, then we got an email yesterday saying the direct debit is going up by £100! So now we are paying £305 a month, for a 3 bed, mid terraced house, with 2 adults and a child living in it, no heating for the last how many months, no tumble dryer, no dish washer, just the basic white goods, tv etc. Tried to call Scottish power, but it just says “we’re experiencing a high volume of calls, please use our web chat “ went onto webchat, and can’t get to speak to a human, it’s just a chat bot, spouting stuff I already know.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO