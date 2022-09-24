Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU’s Mauch Earns His Second MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week Award
North Dakota State University left tackle Cody Mauch was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, Sept. 26. This past Saturday at South Dakota, he didn’t allow a sck, quarterback hurry, or tackle for loss. Mauch earned a 93 percent grade in the victory. NDSU ran the ball on 61 of its 80 offensive plays for a season-high 356 yards and four touchdowns. The Bison averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the game.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU’s Crosa Has Been Named the MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week
NDSU (3-1) is set to host Youngstown State (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. for homecoming.
herosports.com
Hunter Luepke Has A Better Chance To Win The Walter Payton Award Than Even Some NDSU Fans Think
“Hunter Luepke is the best offensive player in the FCS, but he won’t win the Walter Payton Award because these are always stat-driven awards.”. That’s a statement I’ve heard or seen online this season from the fans and some media of North Dakota State. And they are partially correct.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Musical Acts lined up for WE Fest 2023
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Musical acts are being lined up for the 2023 WE Fest country music concert and camping festival. Morgan Wallen, Bad Paisley, and Kane Brown will each headline a night of the festival at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. The Brothers Osbourne have also been announced as performers at the festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
newsdakota.com
Former VCSU Student Starring in Upcoming Film “Paul’s Promise”
LOS ANGELES, CA (NewsDakota.com) – A former Valley City State University student will be starring in an upcoming film. Josef Cannon, who ran Track & Cross Country under Dave Bass/Larry Grooters. He also played basketball under Darrell Anderson in the early 80’s. Today, Cannon is an award winning actor in Hollywood.
lakesarearadio.net
Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees. The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time...
KFYR-TV
NDHP rolls out less conspicuous vehicle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Highway Patrol car is getting a new look and it might be hard to spot. If you blink and you’re going too fast, you might miss it. ”As I’m driving down the road in a patrol car, you can see people visibly slow down, or throw on their seatbelts or put their phones down. This less conspicuous vehicle won’t be as noticeable to the average motorist,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Sergeant.
valleynewslive.com
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer, earned recognition for their initiative-taking safety and health programs leading to designation as Star Level VPP sites. The Fargo company – employing about 354 workers – is a division of Cardinal Glass Industries in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. OSHA initially approved the facility as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Municipal Airport Authority gathering feedback on Hector International Expansion
(Fargo, ND) -- The Municipal Airport Authority in Fargo is gathering feedback on plans to expand the terminal at Hector International. A presentation was made Tuesday at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Airport Authority boardroom. The open house was a an opportunity for people to learn the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Homecoming Week underway
(Fargo, ND) -- Homecoming week is underway at North Dakota State University. Events kicked off Monday with a pep fest and an ice cream social. The campus will showcase university history and welcome alumni and friends of the university as students, faculty, and staff join together to show school spirit.
Comments / 0