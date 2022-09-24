Read full article on original website
Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83
Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Defends Show Against ‘Conservative Art’ Label
"Two things can be true at once and in this case are," the producer and former cops reporter said
Robert Cormier, ‘Slasher’ and ‘American Gods’ Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-hailing actor who appeared in shows like “Slasher,” “American Gods” and “Heartland,” has died at 33. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cormier died in a hospital in Ontario from injuries sustained in a fall. The actor is best known for his...
15 Incredible Memoirs To Look Out For This Fall
From true crime and activism to celebrity and medical, we’ve got all the bases covered.
Universal Acquires Action-Comedy ‘Regulators’ From Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Starring Nicky Jam
Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona are writing the script based on their own pitch
‘The Lincoln Project’ Trailer Reveals Showtime Docuseries About Group’s Rise and Fracture: ‘It’s Falling Apart’ (Video)
An inside chronicle of the formation, actions and fracture of The Lincoln Project comes to Showtime next month in the form of a five-part docuseries, the trailer for which has now been released. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Great Hack”), “The Lincoln Project” follows a...
Golden Globes 2023: Jesse Collins Named Showrunner and Executive Producer
The show takes place Tuesday, Jan. 10, live from Beverly Hills
Hannah Gadsby Announces Trans-Inclusive Netflix Comedy Showcase With New Multi-Title Deal
The "Nanette" comedian, who previously called out the streamer for standing by Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes, will tape their third special this week
‘Amsterdam’ Review: Disjointed, Dull David O. Russell Period Comedy Wastes Talented Cast
The rich possibilities of a between-the-wars comedy-adventure never gel in this flat, unfunny misfire
‘Smile’ Review: Impressive Horror Debut Places Viewers Inside the Protagonist’s Anxiety
The plot trappings might seem familiar, but writer-director Parker Finn creates something very new and very terrifying
Oscars’ Academy Screening Room Gets Off to a Slow Start With Only 12 Films Available
Oscar season has begun, and the race toward the major awards is starting to line up. Current favorites in the Best Picture category include Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” Todd Field’s “Tár,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.”
The Weird Saga of Rock Documentary ‘Anvil!’ Continues With Re-Release and Live Launch
A kickoff party for the return of Sacha Gervasi's 13-year-old rock documentary brought Steve-O, Dustin Hoffman and heavy metal rock to Beverly Hills
