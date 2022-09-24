ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, best known for creating beloved TV series like “Mork & Mindy” and “Perfect Strangers,” has died. He was 83 years old. The news of McRaven’s passing was announced Monday, but according to his family, the writer and producer died in his Los Angeles home in Porter Ranch on Sept. 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, McRaven died of complications from lung cancer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Shepard
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Sun Ra
TheWrap

Oscars’ Academy Screening Room Gets Off to a Slow Start With Only 12 Films Available

Oscar season has begun, and the race toward the major awards is starting to line up. Current favorites in the Best Picture category include Steven Spielberg’s “The Fablemans,” Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” Todd Field’s “Tár,” Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy